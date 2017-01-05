BMW doubles sales of electrified models in first quarter

  • May 5, 2017, 9:43 am
  •         by Justin King

The once-struggling i3 experienced a 50-percent increase in demand compared to the same period last year.

BMW has experienced a significant increase in sales for its electrified lineup in the first quarter.

The company delivered twice as many plug-in hybrids, i3s and i8s compared to the same three-month period last year. Electrified drivetrains accounted for 20,000 vehicles in the first quarter, representing more than three percent of total BMW Group sales.

"We are therefore well on course to delivering more than 100,000 electrified vehicles for the first time in 2017," says CEO Harald Krüger.

The uptick presumably reflects the arrival of hybrid variants for standard production cars. The company has confirmed that the once-struggling i3 is also gaining momentum, however, with a 50 percent increase in demand for the first quarter.

MINI's first plug-in hybrid will be the group's ninth electrified model when it arrives this summer. The BMW i8 Roadster is set to follow in the coming year, while the first all-electric MINI is slated for 2019. Looking forward to 2020 and 2021, respectively, the company will launch the X3-based EV and iNEXT.

