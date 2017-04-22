BMW: dual-clutch automatic living on borrowed time

BMW also forecasts the end of the manual transmission in the M3 and the M4.

Currently, the BMW M3 and M4 are offered with either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The Munich-based brand suggests the next-generation models won't offer either unit.

Peter Quintus, BMW M's vice president of sales and marketing, predicts the dual-clutch transmission's days are numbered. He believes BMW will gradually pivot back towards conventional automatic gearboxes with a hydraulic torque converter.

"We are now seeing automatic transmissions with nine and even 10 speeds, so there's a lot of technology in modern automatics. The DCT once had two advantages: it was light and its shift speeds were higher. Now, a lot of that shift-time advantage has disappeared as automatics get better and smarter," he explained in a recent interview with Australian magazine Drive.

Quintus also forecasts the end of the manual transmission in the M3 and the M4. While falling demand for three-pedal M cars is an issue, he noted it's complicated and expensive to develop a manual transmission that can handle a high amount of power.

Dodge's Challenger Hellcat is tire-roasting proof that a stock, factory-built manual transmission can handle 707 horsepower. Quintus isn't sold, however.

"We looked at U.S. gearboxes. We found they were heavy and the shift quality was awful," he noted.

Note: 2018 BMW M4 CS pictured. Photos by Ronan Glon.