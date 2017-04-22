BMW: dual-clutch automatic living on borrowed time

  • April 22, 2017, 2:05 am
  • Apr 22, 2017, 2:05 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

BMW also forecasts the end of the manual transmission in the M3 and the M4.

Currently, the BMW M3 and M4 are offered with either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The Munich-based brand suggests the next-generation models won't offer either unit.

Peter Quintus, BMW M's vice president of sales and marketing, predicts the dual-clutch transmission's days are numbered. He believes BMW will gradually pivot back towards conventional automatic gearboxes with a hydraulic torque converter.

"We are now seeing automatic transmissions with nine and even 10 speeds, so there's a lot of technology in modern automatics. The DCT once had two advantages: it was light and its shift speeds were higher. Now, a lot of that shift-time advantage has disappeared as automatics get better and smarter," he explained in a recent interview with Australian magazine Drive.

Quintus also forecasts the end of the manual transmission in the M3 and the M4. While falling demand for three-pedal M cars is an issue, he noted it's complicated and expensive to develop a manual transmission that can handle a high amount of power.

Dodge's Challenger Hellcat is tire-roasting proof that a stock, factory-built manual transmission can handle 707 horsepower. Quintus isn't sold, however.

"We looked at U.S. gearboxes. We found they were heavy and the shift quality was awful," he noted.

Note: 2018 BMW M4 CS pictured. Photos by Ronan Glon.

