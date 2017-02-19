BMW expands xDrive u-joint recall

  • Updated March 10, 2017, 12:37 pm
  •         by Justin King

The latest filing adds nearly 122,000 vehicles from the 2011-2014 model years.

BMW has broadened its recall for front universal joints used in various models with all-wheel drive.

The latest filing adds nearly 122,000 vehicles including the 2011-2013 X5 and X5 M, the 2011-2014 X6 and X6 M, and the 2011 X6 ActiveHybrid.

"Water and debris may enter the front driveshaft's universal joint, causing excessive wear and possibly resulting in the joint's failure," the recall documents warn.

Aside from the surprise switch to a rear-wheel-drive system, the broken u-joint can begin to damage other components if left unrepaired for too long. Either condition can increase the risk of a crash.

"BMW has not received any reports, nor is BMW otherwise aware, of any injuries or fatalities related to this issue," the documents note.

