BMW future model road-map leaked

BMW is planning several new models, including new M derivatives.

A new product code leak has revealed that BMW is working on several new models, including a few hot rodded versions of its current M products.

The leak, posted to fan site Bimmer Post, is chocked full of technical details, but there are a few key takeaways. We'll start on the non-M side of things.

It appears as though BMW's X2 concept will be making the jump from show car to reality sometime over the next year or so. Codenamed F39, the X2 will be coming to the U.S. in just a single flavor — xDrive28i. However, the leaked document seems to indicate that buyers will have the option of either an automatic or manual gearbox. The X2 will be offered with a diesel and a two-wheel drive gas setup in other parts of the world.

At the top of the range, BMW will revive its 8 Series with new 840i and 850i models, in both coupe and convertible forms. The 840i will be available with rear- or all-wheel drive; the more powerful 850i will only come with BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive system. All 8 Series models will use an automatic transmission.

It was thought that BMW would drop its awkward 5 Series GT for the newest generation of its 5 Series line, but the hatchback will return for a second-generation. It'll be offered in the United States as the 540i xDrive.

A mysterious i3 S is also listed among BMW's future models. An 'S' designation traditionally means a sportier setup, but in the case of the electric i3 it could mean more range. We'll just have to wait and see.

On the performance front, BMW has a bevy of new M models planned. Some are extensions of current models, while others are completely new.

RELATED CARS 2017 BMW i3 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2016 BMW M6 2017 BMW i8 2015 BMW M5 2017 BMW M4 Convertible 2016 BMW M6 Convertible 2017 BMW M4 2017 BMW M3 2016 BMW X6 M

Building on the latest M2 Performance Edition, the leaked document indicates BMW is also planning a new M2 Competition model. Details are few and far between, but the M2 Competition is expected to use the same S55 engine used in the M3/M4. Buyers will be able to elect either a manual or automatic transmission.

For those wanting a larger performance coupe, a new M4 CS model is on the way. It's expected to borrow many of its suspension and braking components from the GTS. According to the spec sheet it'll be available with both manual and automatic transmission, but it's possible only a dual-clutch auto will be offered in the U.S.

Naturally BMW is working on an M version of its latest 5 Series, but there will be a big change for the next M5. Following in the footsteps of Mercedes-AMG, the next M5 will be offered exclusively with all-wheel drive. Sadly, the M5's currently manual transmission option will be dropped.

Finally, BMW will introduce a new X3 M model by next year. It should use the same six-cylinder engine as the M3/M4, but paired with all-wheel drive. It'll eventually compete with the Mercedes-AMG GLC63.