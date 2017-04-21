BMW has concepts for hybrid supercar; no production commitment

  • April 21, 2017, 1:25 pm
  • Apr 21, 2017, 1:25 pm
  •         by Justin King

An executive cautions that 'other issues' currently retain a higher priority.

BMW designers are working on concepts for a new hybrid supercar, though the company cautions that none have been confirmed for production.

Responding to questions from Australia's Drive about a potential rival to the Audi R8, BMW sales and marketing VP Peter Quintus said that such a model has been presented in several early concepts. Internal deliberations haven't taken a step toward production, however.

"At the moment, our priorities are on other issues," he said.

Despite the cautious statement, Quintus suggests BMW leadership has agreed that a flagship supercar -- if it moves forward -- must have a hybrid powertrain.

Previous rumors have pointed to an even more powerful adaptation of the i8 hybrid, known internally as the M100, but that project was allegedly scrapped over concerns that such a performance-focused model would conflict with the i-Series' eco-branding.

RELATED CARS
2017 BMW i3
2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe
2016 BMW M6
2017 BMW i8
2015 BMW M5
2017 BMW M4 Convertible
2016 BMW M6 Convertible
2017 BMW M4
2017 BMW M3
2016 BMW X6 M

Other rumors circulating in the past several years suggested BMW may have considered a collaboration with McLaren to build a new mid-engine V8 supercar on the same carbon monocoque chassis that underpins the second-generation Super Series.

Quintus says any supercar would have to make sense in terms of development resources and investment requirements before moving toward production.

"We would love to do it. Our engineers would love to do it," he added. "But there has to be the money to do it."

+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

BMW EV chargers are coming to a National Park near you

Keep an eye out for new EV charging stations in America's National Parks, thanks to an infrastructure project partnership between the National Parks Service and BMW. Don't expect to find one at Isle Royale or Dry Tortugas, as BMW is prioritizing those parks in reach of existing EV markets.   http://bit.ly/2oRVmaQ

 1h

VW sentenced to three-year probation

Volkswagen was sentenced to a three-year probation by a U.S. judge as a result of its diesel emissions scandal. During this period, Volkswagen will be subject to independent monitoring. German authorities are still investigating the automaker, and further penalties will likely be enforced overseas, Reuters reports.   http://reut.rs/2oZkGKw

 2h

Honda all but confirms CR-V Hybrid for US market

"We have already announced our intent to electrify core volume models, including light trucks," the company told <em>Green Car Reports</em>. "CR-V will logically be a part of that, and we'll announce timing for the U.S. at a later date."   

 2h

Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell fleet hits 2M miles in US

Only 140 units have been delivered in the US since 2014, but the small fleet has avoided an estimated 760 tons of CO2 emissions from similarly-sized traditional vehicles.   

 2h

Hyundai Ioniq EV available via $275/mo 'subscription'

Unfortunately, the Ioniq will initially be available only in the Los Angeles area before expanding to Northern California and San Diego later this year. The subscription program is consequently only available to California residents.   

 3h

2018 Genesis G80 Sport to start at $55, 250

Genesis announced pricing for its 2018 G80 lineup today, giving us our first look at how hard the new enthusiast-oriented Sport model will hit our wallets.   http://bit.ly/2oOYh48

 21h

First take: 2018 Volkswagen Atlas

"With the Atlas, VW finally has the kind of super-sized SUV Americans love to buy. However, as with most first attempts, the Atlas isn't perfect."<a href="http://www.leftlanenews.com/first-drive-2018-volkswagen-atlas-review-95544.html#ixzz4enGZ2a4t"><br/></a>   http://bit.ly/2oTldO0

 22h

Venezuelan turmoil prompts GM plant takeover

Venezuelan authorities seized a facility operated by GM's local arm Wednesday, prompting the company to sideline its workforce and seek legal action against the government.   http://bit.ly/2oT9PSj

 23h

Tesla recalls 53K vehicles to fix faulty parking brakes

The issue apparently prevents the electric parking brake from releasing properly. Tesla suggests it poses no safety concern, however.   

 1d

Mazda slashes MX-5 Cup's hard top price

Mazda's accessory hard top for its MX-5 Cup race car is now quite a bit cheaper than originally announced. It will set you back just $3,085 now (originally, it was $4,420). Already ordered one? Fret not. Mazda will refund the difference.   http://bit.ly/2oT48Uz

 1d