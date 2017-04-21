BMW has concepts for hybrid supercar; no production commitment

Most Discussed
Other BMW Stories
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
BMW EV chargers are coming to a National Park near you
Keep an eye out for new EV charging stations in America's National Parks, thanks to an infrastructure project partnership between the National Parks Service and BMW. Don't expect to find one at Isle Royale or Dry Tortugas, as BMW is prioritizing those parks in reach of existing EV markets. http://bit.ly/2oRVmaQ
VW sentenced to three-year probation
Volkswagen was sentenced to a three-year probation by a U.S. judge as a result of its diesel emissions scandal. During this period, Volkswagen will be subject to independent monitoring. German authorities are still investigating the automaker, and further penalties will likely be enforced overseas, Reuters reports. http://reut.rs/2oZkGKw
2018 Genesis G80 Sport to start at $55, 250
Genesis announced pricing for its 2018 G80 lineup today, giving us our first look at how hard the new enthusiast-oriented Sport model will hit our wallets. http://bit.ly/2oOYh48
First take: 2018 Volkswagen Atlas
"With the Atlas, VW finally has the kind of super-sized SUV Americans love to buy. However, as with most first attempts, the Atlas isn't perfect."<a href="http://www.leftlanenews.com/first-drive-2018-volkswagen-atlas-review-95544.html#ixzz4enGZ2a4t"><br/></a> http://bit.ly/2oTldO0
Venezuelan turmoil prompts GM plant takeover
Venezuelan authorities seized a facility operated by GM's local arm Wednesday, prompting the company to sideline its workforce and seek legal action against the government. http://bit.ly/2oT9PSj
Mazda slashes MX-5 Cup's hard top price
Mazda's accessory hard top for its MX-5 Cup race car is now quite a bit cheaper than originally announced. It will set you back just $3,085 now (originally, it was $4,420). Already ordered one? Fret not. Mazda will refund the difference. http://bit.ly/2oT48Uz