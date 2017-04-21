BMW has concepts for hybrid supercar; no production commitment

An executive cautions that 'other issues' currently retain a higher priority.

BMW designers are working on concepts for a new hybrid supercar, though the company cautions that none have been confirmed for production.

Responding to questions from Australia's Drive about a potential rival to the Audi R8, BMW sales and marketing VP Peter Quintus said that such a model has been presented in several early concepts. Internal deliberations haven't taken a step toward production, however.

"At the moment, our priorities are on other issues," he said.

Despite the cautious statement, Quintus suggests BMW leadership has agreed that a flagship supercar -- if it moves forward -- must have a hybrid powertrain.

Previous rumors have pointed to an even more powerful adaptation of the i8 hybrid, known internally as the M100, but that project was allegedly scrapped over concerns that such a performance-focused model would conflict with the i-Series' eco-branding.

RELATED CARS 2017 BMW i3 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2016 BMW M6 2017 BMW i8 2015 BMW M5 2017 BMW M4 Convertible 2016 BMW M6 Convertible 2017 BMW M4 2017 BMW M3 2016 BMW X6 M

Other rumors circulating in the past several years suggested BMW may have considered a collaboration with McLaren to build a new mid-engine V8 supercar on the same carbon monocoque chassis that underpins the second-generation Super Series.

Quintus says any supercar would have to make sense in terms of development resources and investment requirements before moving toward production.

"We would love to do it. Our engineers would love to do it," he added. "But there has to be the money to do it."