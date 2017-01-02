BMW, Lego create Hover Ride flying motorcycle concept

After rearranging pieces from a Lego kit for the R 1200 GS, designers decided to make a full-scale mockup.

BMW and Lego have joined forces to create the Hover Ride Concept, an imaginative flying motorcycle.

The companies initially focused on building a Lego replica of the R 1200 GS Adventure, BMW Motorrad's flagship adventure tourer. The resulting kit includes no less than 603 pieces, a complexity befitting Lego's more advanced 'Technic' series.

Designers then deconstructed the miniature model back to its individual components and explored what else could be formed with the set. One of the creations took the form of a hovering vehicle, extending the GS' acclaimed versatility beyond terrestrial roads and goat trails.

Finally, technicians used the miniature airborne GS and scaled the idea back up to a full-size motorcycle.

The Hover Ride Concept will be put on display later this month at Lego World in Copenhagen.