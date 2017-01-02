BMW confirms more track-oriented M2

  • Updated February 18, 2017, 4:15 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Just 150 examples of the Performance Edition will be offered.

Following a leak, BMW has confirmed plans to introduce a limited-edition version of the M2 named Performance Edition.


The Performance Edition is a more basic version of the M2 (pictured) developed for enthusiasts who want to hit the track on a regular basis. It receives a firmer suspension fine-tuned by BMW's M division, and a sports exhaust system with titanium tips.

There are no major mechanical modifications to report, meaning power comes from a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine rated at 365 horsepower. Transmission options remain unconfirmed.

Photos of the M2 Performance Edition won't be published until next week. However, Autoblog reports it will be easily recognizable because it will be offered exclusively in Alpine White with contrasting black trim pieces.

Insides, the track-oriented coupe settles for single-zone A/C, manually-adjustable seats that aren't heated, and a regular stereo system in lieu of the high-end Harman Kardon unit. Additionally, the Performance Edition won't come with the smoker's package.

The term "limited-edition" gets tossed around quite a bit in the automotive industry, often to denote a model that's anything but limited. BMW is keeping the term's true meaning in mind, and it will build just 150 examples of the Performance Edition will for the U.S. market.

The coupe is on sale now at select BMW dealerships. Pricing starts at $61,995, and buyers will receive a complementary day of training at a high-performance driving school.

Photo by Byron Hurd.

