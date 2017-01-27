BMW M3 gets new headlights for 2018

  • Updated January 27, 2017, 4:26 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The new lights bring the M3 in line with the M4.

The BMW M3 is receiving its second facelift in two years. The updates are minor at best, but they bring the sports sedan in line with the updated M4 revealed recently.

Eagle-eyed observers will notice the M3 receives new headlights with LED bars that stretch into the kidney grille. The rest of the car stays the same, according to enthusiast website BMW Blog.

There are no mechanical modifications to report. That means the M3 carries on with a turbocharged, 3.0-liter straight-six engine tuned to produce 425 horsepower between 5,500 and 7,300 rpm and 406 pound-feet of torque from 1,850 to 5,500 rpm. Enthusiasts can choose between a six-speed manual transmission, and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The optional Competition Package bumps the six-cylinder's output up to 444 horsepower. It also brings an adaptive suspension, a more direct steering ratio, and an array of visual updates inside and out. In its fastest configuration, the M3 hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds.

  • BMW M3

  • MSRP

    $64,000

    MPG

    17/26

    city / hwy



BMW Blog reports production of the updated BMW M3 will kick off in March, and it will arrive in U.S. showrooms in time for the 2018 model year. Pricing information will be published closer to its on-sale date.

  

