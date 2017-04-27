Most Discussed

Other 7-Series Stories

Other BMW Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

BMW M760i ad banned in England

  • April 27, 2017, 3:20 am
  • Apr 27, 2017, 3:20 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

BMW just found out advertising performance is against the law.

British authorities have banned a magazine advertisement for the BMW M760i (pictured) because it allegedly sends the wrong message to motorists.

The M760i is the first-ever 7 Series with a M emblem, and it's the quickest BMW to date. It stands to reason that the Munich-based automaker would talk about the sedan's outstanding performance credentials in its promotional material. After all, it's the self-proclaimed purveyor of the ultimate driving machine.

The ad -- which hasn't made its way onto the world wide web yet -- highlighted the M760i's zero-to-62mph time of 3.7 seconds, and pointed to the twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V12 engine under the hood. "Luxury just lost its manners," it concluded.

After asking Telegraph Magazine to pull the ad, England's Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) instructed BMW to "ensure they did not make speed or acceleration the main message of their future marketing communications," according to British magazine Autocar.

Surprisingly, Telegraph Magazine stepped up to defend the language in BMW's advertisement. The publication pointed out the advertised speed of 62 mph is below the speed limit on British freeways, and there's no law that dictates how quickly -- or slowly -- motorists can get there.

Hitting 62 mph in under four seconds is perfectly legal. Flirting with the M760i's top speed of 250 mph on a British motorway would be illegal, but the ad made no mention of maximum velocity. Finally, the phrase "luxury just lost its manners" was pure advertising puffery, the automaker explained.

BMW and Telegraph Magazine didn't make a strong enough case, and the M760i ad remains banned throughout the United Kingdom.

Get More Car Info

Déjà vu

It's not the first time an advertising watchdog has called out a car company for showing consumers the best side of a specific model.

In 2012, a French judge asked Toyota to pull all billboard ads showing SUVs and pickups driving on unpaved surfaces. The court ruled the photos encouraged irresponsible behavior such as the destruction of nature.

Like BMW, Toyota chose not to appeal the decision.

Photos by Ronan Glon.

+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

UK bans BMW M760i ad

The United Kingdom has banned BMW from running an ad for the M760i that emphasizes performance. The ad lists the sedan's 3.7-second zero-to-60 time, and highlights the twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 engine.   http://bit.ly/2p6AQn9

 59m

Range Rover getting Velar's infotainment system

The state-of-the-art infotainment system introduced recently on the Land Rover Range Rover Velar will soon make its way to the regular Range Rover, according to British media outlets. The tech infusion will be part of a broader update that will bring Land Rover's flagship up-to-date with its rivals.   http://bit.ly/2pkyZcR

 1h

Plug-in Volvo XC60 confirmed

Volvo's second-generation XC60 will receive a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, the company has confirmed. The T8 drivetrain already offered on the 90-series cars will be the XC60's range-topping drivetrain, Autoblog has learned.   http://bit.ly/2p6b56C

 2h

Renault Zoe eSport concept specs released

The all-electric Renault Zoe eSport concept introduced last month at the Geneva Auto Show is quicker than a Formula E car. The prototype hits 62 mph from a stop in just 3.2 seconds.   

 3h

Gran Coupe outsells all other BMW 4 Series

The best-selling member of the BMW 4 Series family is the Gran Coupe, according to Motor1. The four-door model represents 54 percent of all 4 Series sold worldwide. The remaining 46 percent is split up between the coupe and the convertible variants.   http://bit.ly/2p6ncQV

 4h

FCA looking for new autonomous tech partners

FCA appears to be on the hunt for additional suppliers for autonomous vehicle tech. FCA already partners with Google's Waymo, but additional suppliers may be invited into the fold, Reuters reports.   http://reut.rs/2pjlRou

 16h

Michigan next in line for 75-mile-per-hour speed limits

1,500 miles of Michigan highways will see their speed limits bumped by as much as 10 miles per hour, the Detroit Free Press reports. Some stretches will see their limits raised to 75. The plan calls for 600 miles of road to be re-signed for 75 MPH and an additional 900 miles bumping up to 65. The transition will take place this year and there's likely more to come; additional highways are currently under review by state officials.   http://on.freep.com/2pjd99x

 16h

Automotive News: Dodge Demon should be banned

Industry trade journal Automotive News believes the Dodge Challenger Demon should be banned from public roads. The publication doesn't make specific arguments to back up its point.   http://bit.ly/2p3j9F4

 20h

Hawaii, North Dakota getting first Supercharger stations

Hawaii and North Dakota will both inaugurate their first Supercharger stations before the end of the year. Tesla is committed to doubling the number of stations before the end of the year.   

 21h

Koenigsegg goes on hiring spree

Swedish supercar manufacturer Koenigsegg is hiring approximately 35 employees. The company wants to increase its production capacity while reducing delivery times by up to a year and a half.   http://bit.ly/2p3vXva

 22h