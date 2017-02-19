BMW M8 still on track for 2019?

  • Updated March 13, 2017, 12:36 pm
  •         by Justin King

Sources claim the M8 will be offered as a coupe, convertible and Gran Coupe.

BMW is allegedly pushing ahead with plans to replace the 6 Series with a revived 8 Series lineup, including several M8 variants.

Corroborating earlier rumors, several unnamed sources have told BMWBLOG the first M8 will arrive as a coupe (F92) in 2019. An M8 Convertible (F91) and M8 Gran Coupe (F93) are expected to follow in 2020.

The M8 is believed to be powered by an evolution of BMW's 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, likely delivering around 600 horsepower. Previous rumors suggest the coupe will launch to 60 mph in under four seconds, thanks to lightweight construction with plenty of aluminum and carbon fiber.

The resurrected 8 Series is said to borrow its design language from the Gran Lusso concept that appeared in 2013. The new lineup is expected to be built upon the latest 7 Series platform architecture, modified for an enormous 2+2 layout.

The 8 Series revival is all but confirmed, with trademark filings and spy shots emerging in recent years, however the company has not publicly committed to a specific launch window.

