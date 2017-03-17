BMW, Mercedes to discontinue niche models

  • Updated March 22, 2017, 6:15 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Coupes and convertibles are at risk.

German automakers' race to fill every conceivable market niche is over. BMW and Mercedes-Benz have separately announced plans to deep-six at least a few nameplates in the coming years.

"The specialty cars, these coupes and convertibles, were always niche cars. The expansion into China and other emerging markets [has given] huge opportunities for sedans, but they did not take up these specialty cars. Which makes the business case for these vehicles less easy," explained Daimler boss Dieter Zetsche in an interview with Car & Driver.

Ian Robertson, BMW's head of sales and marketing, echoed his rival's comments. "The checkerboard of body styles and segments is rather full," he conceded. He added that BMW is nonetheless working on a X2 and a X7, so there's still a little bit of room for expansion, but executives have already decided that some current models won't be replaced. Though he declined to provide more specific details, he singled out the convertible segment as one that is increasingly difficult to keep investing in.

That's why BMW joined forces with Toyota to develop a replacement for the Z4, which is tentatively named Z5. The global roadster segment is so small that it's becoming necessary to find a partner to split the financial burden of research and development. Without Toyota, the Z4 might have died without a successor.

RELATED CARS
2017 BMW i3
2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe
2016 BMW M6
2017 BMW i8
2015 BMW M5
2017 BMW M4 Convertible
2016 BMW M6 Convertible
2017 BMW M4
2017 BMW M3
2016 BMW X6 M

It's not just coupes and convertibles that are at risk, though. An earlier report claims BMW will ax the 3 Series Gran Turismo (pictured) in order to focus on the 4 Series Gran Coupe, which is markedly more popular. Additionally, we hear the 3 Series Touring won't return to our shores after production of the current model ends. However, recent spy shots confirm the 5 Series Gran Turismo will return for a second generation before the end of the year.

RELATED CONTENT
2012 sales: Chrysler, Honda Toyota regain big ground
January sales: Detroit Three, Toyota post big gains

Now

Spied: 2019 Cadillac XT4

Our spies have sent us images of the 2019 Cadillac XT4 testing north of the Arctic Circle. Positioned at the bottom of the company's crossover hierarchy, the XT4 is expected to make its debut before the end of the year.    http://bit.ly/2ncGzXv

 27m

Wheeler Dealers mechanic leaves show

Edd China, the mechanic on Wheeler Dealers, has announced he's leaving the show after 12 seasons. In a video posted on Youtube, he explains he's not comfortable with the new direction the show is taking.    http://bit.ly/2nczB4O

 1h

Australian police gets Mercedes E43 patrol car

Mercedes-Benz's Australian division has loaned an E43 to the Australian police. The AMG-massaged, 396-horsepower sedan will patrol the state of Victoria's highways for about a year.   

 1h

RUF could build more CTRs

The 30 examples of the CTR sold out so fast that RUF is considering building a few more to satisfy demand. The company is also looking into building a standalone model, but nothing has been decided yet.   

 2h

Last Austin-Healey 3000 to cross the block

The very last Austin-Healey 3000 built is scheduled to cross the auction block. Said to be in like-new condition, the roadster is expected to fetch up to $112,000.    http://bit.ly/2o3ANoP

 3h

Citroen announces electric van

Citroen has introduced an all-electric variant of the Berlingo van. Appropriately called E-Berlingo, the people-mover is equipped with a 22.5-kWh battery pack that provides just 106 miles of range in ideal driving conditions.   

 3h

BMW becomes official Formula E manufacturer

BMW was recently granted manufacturer status by Formula E's governing body, meaning the brand's team will be able to make tweaks to its race car. Jaguar - Land Rover, DS Automobiles, and Renault are among the other companies that were granted the same status.    

 4h

RUF CTR sold out

All 30 examples of the RUF CTR have been spoken for, the company has revealed. Unveiled in Geneva, the CTR carries a base price of about $800,000. Deliveries will kick off in May or June of next year.    http://bit.ly/2ncaXRR

 5h

Say goodbye to the Aston Martin Rapide

Aston Martin's four-door "coupe" is on the chopping block. CEO Dr. Andy Palmer told Motoring that the demise of the V12-powered luxury cruiser will make way for a new electrified offering, with the new DBX and Lagonda picking up the slack on the gasoline-powered front.    http://bit.ly/2o0ulPh

 21h

Pink Floyd drummer crashes McLaren F1

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has crashed his McLaren F1 GTR at the 75th Goodwood Members' Meeting. The 73-year old emerged from the crash without any serious injuries, but the F1 GTR will need extensive repairs.    http://bit.ly/2nZg5Gr

 1d