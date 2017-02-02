BMW of North America to replace executive vice president

  • Updated February 2, 2017, 1:41 pm
  •         by Justin King

It is unclear if the shakeup is related to BMW's nearly 10-percent sales decline in the US last year.

BMW has announced an executive shakeup within its North American division.

The current executive vice president of North American operations, Petter Witt, will leave his position at the end of the month. BMW suggests he is "moving on to a new role outside the company."

Witt spent less than a year serving as executive VP, where he was responsible for all BMW sales operations within the US market.

It is unclear if Witt may have been pressured to leave after BMW brand sales fell by nearly 10 percent in the US last year. He departs as BMW faces increasing competitive pressure after losing the US luxury sales crown to rival Mercedes-Benz.

The company has also named Bernhard Kuhnt as its new CEO of North America, responsible for the US market. He will be tasked with finding a successor to Witt.

"Bernhard brings many years of experience in the global automotive industry to his new role here in the United States," said Ludwig Willisch, head of BMW Group Region Americas. "At the same time, we are sorry to say goodbye to Petter Witt, but wish him the greatest success in his new business endeavor."

Both Hyundai and Mazda replaced top US executives after in recent months. Like BMW, the Korean and Japanese automakers lagged behind the industry in terms of sales growth last year.

