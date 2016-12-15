BMW previews HoloActive Touch interior concept for CES

The interface acts like a virtual floating touchscreen, with controls manipulated via hand gestures.

BMW has previewed its HoloActive Touch interior concept, due to make its formal debut at CES in Las Vegas.

The concept centers around a unique display that acts like a virtual free-floating touchscreen. Users manipulate the interface via finger gestures, with commands confirmed "with what the driver perceives as tactile feedback."

It is unclear if the system uses actual holographic technology, as implied by the press photo. BMW claims it uses head-up display technology, suggesting there may be a transparent floating panel that merely projects the user interface.

"For the first time, the functions can be controlled without any physical contact with materials, but the technology still enables the visible and tangible driver-vehicle interaction familiar from conventional touchscreens," the company notes. "Similarly to the Head-Up Display, the image of a full-colour display is generated by clever use of reflections - but now in free-floating form within the interior rather than through projection onto the windscreen."

RELATED CARS 2017 BMW i3 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2016 BMW M6 2017 BMW i8 2015 BMW M5 2017 BMW M4 Convertible 2016 BMW M6 Convertible 2017 BMW M4 2017 BMW M3 2016 BMW X6 M

The configurable control pads are visible to the driver next to the steering wheel at the height of the center console. A camera detects the driver's hand gestures and translates the motion into control input.

The company has not explicitly announced if the technology will be heading to market.