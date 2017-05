BMW quietly retiring 6 Series coupe

The company has confirmed that only the 6 Series Gran Coupe and Convertible are now under production.

BMW appears to have quietly retired the 6 Series coupe, halting production as dealers clear remaining inventory.The company has confirmed to Road & Track that the basic hardtop coupe was no longer rolling off the assembly line as of February, leaving only the Gran Coupe and convertible in the 6 Series lineup.The brand's US sales reports do not break down sales for different body styles in each series, though the April figures show a general slide of 7.9 percent for all 6-Series models. The decline was not quite as steep as the 31.1-percent drop experienced by the 5-Series sedan.BMW stirred controversy and a bit of confusion when it began offering both a two-door coupe and a four-door Gran Coupe in certain model families.The latest move suggests the Gran Coupe has proven a more popular offering than the two-door hardtop, but R&T suggests the broader lineup could be getting a trim to make room for the oft-rumored 8 Series revival . Recent spy shots show the upcoming 8 Series undergoing testing in both coupe and convertible form.If the retirement is related to overlap concerns, the decision could hint at imminent arrival of the 8 Series.