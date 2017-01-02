BMW settles water damage lawsuit for up to $478M

Most Discussed
2018 Infiniti QX50 spied in the wild
Infiniti's next-generation QX50 is starting to take shape. Expected to launch in 2018, the new QX50 will likely be FWD-based and use a new Varibale Compression Turbo engine. http://bit.ly/2jZA4T2
French officials refer FCA for possible prosecution
The company claims its diesel vehicles are fully compliant with regulations, though it has not been informed of specific allegations, according to a statement to Reuters. http://reut.rs/2jZHrdb