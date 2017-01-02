BMW teams with Mobileye to speed HD mapping for autonomous cars

  • Updated February 21, 2017, 12:18 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

BMW is moving toward an autonomous future.

Company's like Google have been mapping the world's roads with a few cameras at a time, but BMW is hoping to accelerate the mapping process by unleashing an army of camera-equipped vehicles.

BMW announced on Tuesday that it is partnering with Mobileye to equip some of its vehicles with road-mapping software. The system will use Mobileye's Road Experience Management (REM) to collect road data via BMW's camera-based Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS). Models equipped with the new system will launch next year.

BMW says the agreement is key to getting autonomous vehicles to market. The data collect by BMW and Mobileye will be transferred to HERE, a leading mapping and location service, where it will be be used for live updates of HERE HD Live Map.

"Autonomous vehicles will require HD maps that can identify and update changes in the environment with near real-time speed enabling very short "time to reflect reality," BMW said in a statement.

RELATED CARS
2017 BMW i3
2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe
2016 BMW M6
2017 BMW i8
2015 BMW M5
2017 BMW M4 Convertible
2016 BMW M6 Convertible
2017 BMW M4
2017 BMW M3
2016 BMW X6 M

BMW owners should see benefits of the partnership long before the dawn of autonomous vehicles, however. BMW says its customers will be able to use the system to "access true real-time information on traffic density, potential road hazards, weather conditions, on-street parking, and other helpful information."

BMW says it is open to collaborating with other companies — both OEM and third-party — so it's possible the project could expand in the coming months.

Now

Report: LA is the most congested city in the world

A recent study finds Los Angeles has the worst traffic in the world. LA drivers spent an average of 104 hours stuck in traffic last year during peak travel periods.   http://bit.ly/2kUpIo4

 8h

Peugeot to pay $2 billion for Opel?

PSA Peugeot-Citroen could pay $2 billion for General Motors' Germany-based Opel division. Recent reports indicate the key players have found common ground, and the takeover will be formally announced in the coming days.    http://bit.ly/2kU9fjT

 10h

President Trump's 1988 Cadillac limo for sale in England

A 1988 Cadillac limousine designed by -- and built for -- President Donald Trump is for sale in England. One of just two built, the limo features a VCR, a paper shredder, a bar, and a safe. It's a bit rusty underneath, but if you're handy with a welder it can be yours for about $62,000.    http://bit.ly/2lnLsfP

 11h

Volkswagen confirms budget brand

Volkswagen will launch a low-cost brand in China, company officials have confirmed. The yet-unnamed division will be to Volkswagen what Renault is to Dacia. It will launch in 2019, and its entry-level model will cost approximately $10,000. As of writing, there are no plans to introduce the division on the U.S. market.    http://bit.ly/2lBvVt8

 11h

Driven: 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD

"GMC may not have the most powerful HD truck on the market, but it has one of the quietest and most luxurious diesel pickups money can buy."   http://bit.ly/2kTO01D

 12h

Ford highlights EcoSport's honeycomb-inspired floorboard

The lightweight resin-reinforced paper panel weighs just six pounds and holds up to 700 pounds of cargo. (Link to YouTube video)   http://bit.ly/2lzRx94

 23h

Dodge Charger AWD recalled to tighten driveshaft bolts

An investigation was launched after a police vehicle's propshaft loosened and damaged the transmission.   

 1d

Mike Tyson's former Ferrari F50 headed to auction

A Ferrari F50 purchased new by boxer Mike Tyson will cross the auction block next month. The rare supercar is said to be in pristine condition, and it has only been driven 5,694 miles since new. RM Auctions expects it will sell for approximately $2.3 million.    

 1d

GM: no plans to introduce Cadillac brand in Australia

Recent spy pictures of several Cadillac models testing in New South Wales, Australia, have spurred reports that claim the luxury brand will debut on the Australian market in the near future. However, a company spokesperson shot down the rumors.   http://bit.ly/2kPVORR

 1d

BAC to sell single-seater in the U.S.

Boutique car manufacturer BAC has just established a standalone United States division, according to Motor Authority. The brand plans on setting up a dealer network across the nation to sell the Mono, an ultra-light single-seater with a mid-mounted turbo four rated at 305 horsepower.    http://bit.ly/2lykN01

 1d