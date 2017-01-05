Most Discussed

BMW teases new 8-Series Coupe

  • May 13, 2017, 1:44 pm
  • May 13, 2017, 1:44 pm
  •         by Ben Hsu

After 20 years, the flagship coupe returns.

Ever since the BMW 8-series ended production in 1999, fans of the flagship grand tourer have been awaiting a revival. This week, BMW revealed a teaser image for a second generation.

The illustration shows a long, low coupe with a sloping roofline that flows into a small ducktail spoiler on the rear deck. Headlights are of the new BMW variety, four small squared-off units (sadly, the pop-ups of the 90s model are gone). The hindquarters appear to have a significant bulge over the wheel arches, suggesting a Bentley Continental.

BMW boss Harald Kruger confirmed an on-sale date of the 8-Series sometime in 2018. That the news comes on the tail of an announcement of the end of the 6-Series coupe makes sense. The 8-Series, in coupe and possibly convertible form, would go head-to-head against the large coupes from rivals like Mercedes-Benz.

The original 8-Series debuted in 1989 and had a 10-year run. Though well regarded and an admirable performer from its V8 and V12 drivetrains, it was prone to reliability issues and a shift in buying trends that began to favor SUVs. It left the US market in 1997 and was discontinued worldwide two years later.

The new BMW 8-Series Concept will be unveiled at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in Italy later this month.

