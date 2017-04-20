BMW to build 100 EV charging stations at national parks

  • April 20, 2017, 4:52 pm
  •         by Justin King

The first charging location was switched on at the Thomas Edison National Historical Park in West Orange, New Jersey.

BMW has started building a series of EV charging stations throughout America's national parks.

The German automaker has partnered with the National Park Service to build up to 100 charging stations across the country.

"I can't think of a better way to celebrate the next 100 years of both the BMW Group and National Park Service than by making America's national parks more accessible to drivers of electric vehicles," says BMW Americas head Ludwig Willisch.

The first charging location was switched on yesterday at the Thomas Edison National Historical Park, the West Orange, New Jersey park that preserves Edison's laboratory and home.

Edison collaborated with Ford in the early 1900s to improve battery technology for electric cars, but the early EVs were overshadowed by internal combustion vehicles and all but forgotten for nearly a century. Some conspiracy theorists claim a rivalry with the oil industry could explain the fire that destroyed Edison's lab in 1914.

BMW has not published a complete list of national parks that will receive charging stations, though the company will consider factors such as proximity to EV markets, distance from nearby charging stations and the natural and cultural landscape when choosing other locations.

