BMW to phase out 3 Series GT?

  • Updated January 3, 2017, 7:01 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

BMW will instead focus on the more stylish 4 Series Gran Coupe.

BMW's 3 Series GT hatchback (pictured) could get the proverbial ax after only one a few years on the market. A recent report indicates the Munich-based brand will deep-six the 3 hatchback and instead focus on the more popular 4 Series Gran Coupe.

An inside source who asked to remain anonymous told enthusiast website BMW Blog that the 3 GT will be discontinued because company officials realized branching out into too many niche segments was a mistake. The news doesn't come as much of a surprise; the 3 Series is more family-focused and less sporty than the 4 Series Gran Coupe, but the two models overlap in many aspects.

The 3 Series GT is priced at $43,950, which is $2,000 more than its 4 Series-badged sibling. Both are offered with either a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 248 horsepower, or a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six tuned to develop 320 horses. The 4's much sleeker style helps it outsell its rival in a cut-throat segment where image is nearly as important as performance, so Munich sees keeping both models around as a waste of resources.

The next generation of the BMW 3 Series isn't scheduled to debut until 2018 at the earliest, meaning buyers who want to put a 3 Series GT in their garage still have plenty of time to pick one up. BMW hasn't commented on what the future holds for the 3 Series GT.

