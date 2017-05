BMW to re-invent entry-level 1 Series

Rear-wheel drive and straight-six engines will be phased out soon.

BMW is about to completely reinvent the 1 Series, an entry-level hatchback sold outside of the United States.Now in its second generation, the 1 Series (pictured) rides on an enthusiast-approved rear-wheel drive platform. The configuration makes it unique in its segment; rivals like the Mercedes-Benz A-Class and the Audi A3 are front-wheel drive.A recent report finds BMW will follow the path blazed by its competitors and build the third-gen 1 on its ubiquitous front-wheel drive UKL platform. Other UKL-based cars include the X1 , the 2 Series Active Tourer , the China-only 1 Series Sedan , and every member of the MINI lineup.Highly modular, the UKL platform was developed to use transversally-mounted engines. Going from rear- to front-wheel drive will consequently force the 1 Series to ride the industry's downsizing wave.Currently, the range-topping M140i model offers a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine tuned to pump out a generous 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Motor1 has learned its replacement will settle for a turbo four due to packaging constraints; there's no way to fit a big six-cylinder sideways in the 1's relatively narrow engine bay.Visually, the 1 Series will be a careful evolution of the model sold today. However, the three-door body style might not live to see another generation due to shifting consumer tastes.Inside, we expect the entry-level Bimmer will receive an array of high-tech features including a gesture-controlled infotainment system and, possibly, remote-controlled parking. Mounting the engine east-west will also clear up more space for people and cargo.The third-generation BMW 1 Series will make its debut in the second half of next year, possibly at the Paris Auto Show, and it will go on sale across Europe in early 2019. It's too early to tell whether it will finally make the trip across the Atlantic, or if it will remain a forbidden fruit.