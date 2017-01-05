BMW, Toyota, Subaru, Mazda pay $553M to settle Takata claims

The settlement will help pay for consumer outreach, loaner-car programs and out-of-pocket cost reimbursement.

A group of four automakers has agreed to a $553 million settlement to resolve economic loss claims from Takata defect lawsuits.The settlement will compensate owners and increase outreach programs aimed at increasing recall completion rates."Given the size, scope and severity of the Takata recall, these automakers are the first to agree to a settlement structure to fund consumer outreach, rental car/loaner programs and out-of-pocket cost reimbursement," the automakers said in a joint statement.A court-appointed settlement administrator will be tasked with determining the types of reimbursable costs and eligibility.The deadly defect has affected more than 42 million vehicles in the US. Shrapnel injuries from exploding airbag inflators have been associated with at least 16 deaths and many more injuries.Other automakers, including Honda and Ford, are involved in related litigation that will presumably lead to additional settlements.