BMW US will continue offering diesel 3, X3

  • May 2, 2017, 3:06 am
  • May 2, 2017, 3:06 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The next 3 will get a turbo four with 295 pound-feet of torque.

BMW's North American division isn't ready to give up on the diesel engine. It's about to introduce an oil-burning variant of the new 5 Series named 540d, and a recent report suggests the next-generation of the 3 Series and the X3 will each get at least one diesel-powered engine.
Named G20 internally, the next 3 Series will receive an evolution of the current car's 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel. It will develop 190 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, and it will shift through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Buyers will be asked to choose between rear- and all-wheel drive.

Enthusiast website BMW Blog reports the model will adopt the 330d nameplate even though it will be mechanically identical to the 320d sold elsewhere in the world.

The X3 xDrive30d will cater to crossover shoppers who want a diesel. Again, the 30d nameplate is misleading. The X3 will use the same 2.0-liter turbo four as the 3 Series, but it sounds like it will be exclusively offered with all-wheel drive.

BMW hasn't commented on the report. The next X3 is expected to debut before the end of the year, so we won't have to wait long to find out whether it will offer a diesel option.




+READ FULL ARTICLE
RELATED CONTENT
Quick Spin: 2012 BMW X1 xDrive28i [Review + Video]
First Drive: 2014 BMW X5 [Review]
First Drive: 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport [Review]

Now

GM expanding Oshawa plant

General Motors will add a second shift to it Oshawa, Canada, factory to build the Chevrolet Silverado, according to a letter published by a Canadian union. The new shift will create about 500 jobs.   http://bit.ly/2qnF8rB

 39m

UK license test to include GPS guidance

In the United Kingdom, getting a driver's license will soon require demonstrating the ability to follow a GPS. Starting in December, part of the exam will involve following GPS instructions for at least 20 minutes.   http://bit.ly/2qny3Y9

 1h

Tesla to build four additional Gigafactories

Tesla boss Elon Musk is keeping his promise of building more Gigafactories around the world. "I will announce locations for between two and four Gigafactories later this year -- probably four," he said during a conference. At least one of the new factories will be built in Europe, and Tesla is expected to build at least one in China.   http://bit.ly/2qnC8vD

 2h

2018 BMW M5 getting RWD button

The 2018 BMW M5 will be all-wheel drive. However, enthusiasts will be able to channel the 4.4-liter V8 engine's full 600-horsepower output to the rear wheels at the push of a button.   http://bit.ly/2pArHSg

 3h

Marchionne: Ferrari won't turbocharge V12

Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne opined it would be "nuts" to put a turbo -- or two -- on the brand's V12. The engine will always remain naturally-aspirated, but it will rely on hybrid assistance to keep fuel economy in check.   http://bit.ly/2pA90OY

 4h

Ferrari F40 burns to the ground in Italy

A Ferrari F40 prototype shown at the 1987 edition of the Frankfurt Auto Show has burned to the ground in northern Italy. Italian media outlets report the cause of the fire isn't known yet.   http://bit.ly/2qngYhe

 5h

Porsche patents A-pillar airbag

A patent application reveals Porsche is working on integrating airbags into a car's A-pillars. The device promises to make convertibles safer in the event of a crash.   http://bit.ly/2pAkjq9

 6h

Samsung prepares to test autonomous cars in Korea

The electronics giant is said to be using modified Hyundai vehicles to test its self-driving technology, according to <em>The Korea Herald</em>.   http://bit.ly/2qlP5Ga

 17h

Ford building evacuated after report of suspicious package

Ford's Regent Court building at its Dearborn complex was evacuated today due to reports of a suspicious package. The Dearborn Police bomb squad was called to the scene to investigate. The building has since been deemed safe and employees are returning to work, The Detroit News reports.   http://detne.ws/2qlV1Ph

 18h

Current Mercedes G sticking around after new model arrives

A new, more modern version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is right around the corner, but the current model will remain in production for certain markets, according to Car & Driver. However, the United States isn't one of them.   http://bit.ly/2qjEsnm

 20h