BMW US will continue offering diesel 3, X3

BMW's North American division isn't ready to give up on the diesel engine. It's about to introduce an oil-burning variant of the new 5 Series named 540d, and a recent report suggests the next-generation of the 3 Series and the X3 will each get at least one diesel-powered engine.Named G20 internally, the next 3 Series will receive an evolution of the current car's 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel. It will develop 190 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, and it will shift through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Buyers will be asked to choose between rear- and all-wheel drive.Enthusiast website BMW Blog reports the model will adopt the 330d nameplate even though it will be mechanically identical to the 320d sold elsewhere in the world.The X3 xDrive30d will cater to crossover shoppers who want a diesel. Again, the 30d nameplate is misleading. The X3 will use the same 2.0-liter turbo four as the 3 Series, but it sounds like it will be exclusively offered with all-wheel drive.BMW hasn't commented on the report. The next X3 is expected to debut before the end of the year, so we won't have to wait long to find out whether it will offer a diesel option.