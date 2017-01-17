BMW X7 taking shape ahead of 2018 introduction

  • Updated January 17, 2017, 9:44 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

We've learned a few more details about BMW's X7 SUV.

New details have emerged on BMW's upcoming X7 flagship SUV. The BMW X7 is expected to debut sometime next year.

When it arrives in 2018, the X7 could share components with Rolls-Royce's upcoming Cullinan SUV. Original reports suggested that the X7 would be closely tied to the BMW 7 Series sedan, but Auto Express claims the big SUV could actually have more in common with the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Six-, eight- and twelve-cylinder engines have been confirmed for the X7. Although not yet official, BMW is also said to be developing a new plug-in hybrid system for the X7. That gas-electric setup would be shared with the smaller X5.

Although the X7 might share some powertrains with the X5, don't look for the flagship SUV to borrow too much from the X5 in terms of overall styling. "There's very little resemblance to the X5, so it's not an extended wheelbase X5. It's very different - we wanted it to have its own identity," BMW AG sales and marketing director Ian Robertson said of the X7.

The X7 will reportedly list from £70,000 in the UK, which would roughly translate to $86,000. That would put the X7 ahead of vehicles like the Mercedes-Benz GLS and on par with the Land Rover Range Rover. Upper-end versions of the X7 will stretch easily into the six-figure range.

RELATED CARS
2017 BMW i3
2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe
2016 BMW M6
2017 BMW i8
2015 BMW M5
2017 BMW M4 Convertible
2016 BMW M6 Convertible
2017 BMW M4
2017 BMW M3
2016 BMW X6 M

BMW is also considering an X8 variant of the X7, which would adopt a sleeker roofline and potentially an even higher asking price.

Look for the BMW X7 to debut next year before going on sale in 2019.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h