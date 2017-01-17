BMW X7 taking shape ahead of 2018 introduction

We've learned a few more details about BMW's X7 SUV.

New details have emerged on BMW's upcoming X7 flagship SUV . The BMW X7 is expected to debut sometime next year.

When it arrives in 2018, the X7 could share components with Rolls-Royce's upcoming Cullinan SUV. Original reports suggested that the X7 would be closely tied to the BMW 7 Series sedan, but Auto Express claims the big SUV could actually have more in common with the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Six-, eight- and twelve-cylinder engines have been confirmed for the X7. Although not yet official, BMW is also said to be developing a new plug-in hybrid system for the X7. That gas-electric setup would be shared with the smaller X5.

Although the X7 might share some powertrains with the X5, don't look for the flagship SUV to borrow too much from the X5 in terms of overall styling. "There's very little resemblance to the X5, so it's not an extended wheelbase X5. It's very different - we wanted it to have its own identity," BMW AG sales and marketing director Ian Robertson said of the X7.

The X7 will reportedly list from £70,000 in the UK, which would roughly translate to $86,000. That would put the X7 ahead of vehicles like the Mercedes-Benz GLS and on par with the Land Rover Range Rover. Upper-end versions of the X7 will stretch easily into the six-figure range.

BMW is also considering an X8 variant of the X7, which would adopt a sleeker roofline and potentially an even higher asking price.

Look for the BMW X7 to debut next year before going on sale in 2019.