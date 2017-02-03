BMW's 2017 2-, 3-Series earn Top Safety Pick Plus awards [Video]

Both models earn 'poor' headlight ratings unless buyers upgrade to the more expensive curve-adaptive lights.

BMW's 2017 2-Series coupe and 3-Series sedan have earned Top Safety Pick+ ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The 2016 3-Series was excluded from the top ranks due to its 'marginal' rating in the small-overlap crash test. Its structure "didn't hold up," according to the institute, with intrusion exceeding 12 inches at the footrest.

For 2017 models built after November, BMW modified the front suspension and adjoining structure to better control wheel movement in the small-overlap impact scenario. The changes resulted in maximum intrusion of six inches and a 'good' rating, necessary to qualify for the top safety award.

The 3-Series' optional curve-adaptive LED headlights earned an 'acceptable' rating, while the 2-Series' upgraded curve-adaptive HIDs received 'good' marks. For both vehicles, however, the headlights on basic trim levels received a 'poor' rating.

RELATED CARS 2017 BMW i3 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2016 BMW M6 2017 BMW i8 2015 BMW M5 2017 BMW M4 Convertible 2016 BMW M6 Convertible 2017 BMW M4 2017 BMW M3 2016 BMW X6 M

Other automakers are presumably scrambling to implement better lighting after the new headlight assessment program knocked many vehicles out of the TSP+ ranks for 2017.