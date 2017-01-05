BMW's first iNext model to be autonomous Jaguar I-Pace rival?

The latest rumors suggest the production vehicle will not look anything like BMW's wild Vision Next 100 concept.

BMW's first production iNext model will reportedly bear little resemblance to the wild Vision Next 100 concept revealed last year.

The company has already confirmed the final iNext design will be a "larger vehicle" manufactured at its flagship factory in Dingolfing, Germany, starting as early as 2021.

Sources now tell BMWBlog the official hint is referring to an electric crossover that will allegedly be similar to the Jaguar I-Pace in terms of both shape and overall footprint.

The rumor does not come as much of a surprise, as crossovers experience a long-running surge in popularity while demand for smaller cars continues to wane.

The latest rumor suggests BMW wants its crossover to be distinctive, aiming to stand out from existing crossovers with traditional powertrains. The company is unlikely to carry forward its quirky i-Series styling that may have restrained i3 sales, however.

Whatever form the crossover takes, it is expected to offer Level 3 autonomy at some point early in production. It is unclear of any of the Vision Next 100's futuristic interior details will carry through to production.

More official details will presumably be released gradually in the next few years.