BMW's M boss says EV 'unavoidable,' won't be i-Series

The M Division is waiting until electric powertrains achieve a more favorable power-to-weight balance.

BMW has hinted at a future M car that completely eschews gasoline in favor of electric power.

"It will happen, but the question is when is that going to happen," M Division chief Frank van Meel told Auto Express at the Detroit auto show.

The executive argues that an all-electric M car will not simply be an adaptation of an i-Series model, such as the i8, as Project i is focused on 'uncompromised efficiency' while true M models must strive for 'uncompromised motorsport.'

Van Meel suggests M Division will slowly integrate more electrification technology in the coming years. Engineers are expected to use hybrid technology to achieve higher performance. In the near term, however, a dedicated EV has been ruled out due to the unfavorable power-to-weight balance of fully electric powertrains.

BMW is believed to be developing a pure electric version of the i8, potentially with a significant performance boost compared to the current hybrid. Other EVs on the roadmap are said to include a 3-Series variant, X4 crossover and MINI model.