Cars with automatic braking barred from track events

Most Discussed
Other BMW Stories
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
Faraday Future FF91 gets murdered out in matte black
Appearing at a local car show, the prototype's fresh look is unlikely to alleviate doubts over the company's ability to bring the vehicle to production. http://bit.ly/2owDzGw
Nevada 'adult Disneyland' plans longer track than Nurburgring
Already home to the longest circuit in the Americas, Spring Mountain's billionaire owner wants no less than 15 miles of tarmac to support multiple simultaneous HPDE events without stepping on club members' toes. https://bloom.bg/2owC37f
Hyundai-Kia sales hit by US missile defense system?
South Korea's deployment of the American-made THAAD system has prompted a boycott among Chinese buyers, cutting Hyundai-Kia's sales in half, according to WardsAuto. http://bit.ly/2owecVs
2018 Ford Explorer gets more tech
For 2018, the Ford Explorer receives a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot that provides a strong signal up to 50 feet away from the car. It also gets minor visual tweaks, Sync Connect compatibility, and an option package that bundles several driving aids. http://bit.ly/2p308jT
Audi previews Shanghai-bound concept
Audi will travel to next week's Shanghai Auto Show to introduce a brand-new concept. The yet-unnamed model features an electrified drivetrain, and it boasts more LED lights than any Audi before it. http://bit.ly/2p2Nd1q
Nissan Rogue gets tracks for New York
Nissan has introduced the Trail Warrior concept ahead of the New York Show. 48x30-inch tread modules mount to each hub instead of wheels, providing a much bigger surface area for blasting through snow or sand. http://bit.ly/2okgpkP
Hot Wheels Volkswagen Bus worth $150,000
One of the rarest Hot Wheels toys in the world is headed to auction, and it's expected to sell for up to $150,000. The model of a bay window Volkswagen Bus is a prototype saved by a Mattel employee. http://bit.ly/2ouzVNs