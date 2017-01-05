Bob Lutz resurrects civilian Humvee ... but only for China

Most Discussed
Danish startup aims at Lotus
A Danish startup named Agile Automotive wants to fight head-to-head against Lotus. Carscoops reports the brand is developing two models powered by mid-mounted Toyota-sourced engines, which mirrors Lotus' strategy. http://bit.ly/2qRWuu2
Smart launches entry-level fortwo in Europe
Steel wheels and plastic hubcaps are returning to the smart lineup in Europe. The Daimler-owned brand has launched entry-level variants of the fortwo and the forfour named Pure. Both Pure models come standard with 15-inch steelies, cloth upholstery, halogen headlights, power windows, and power locks. UK pricing starts at 9,995 pounds, which converts to about $13,000.
Porsche 718 GT4 to retain flat-six
The track-ready GT4-badged variant of the Porsche 718 Cayman won't follow the rest of the lineup into the world of downsized, turbocharged engines. Instead, Car & Driver reports it will retain a naturally-aspirated flat-six engine. Look for the model to debut before the end of the year. http://bit.ly/2qRPayA
Electric car sales booming in Europe
Sales of electric cars are finally taking off in Europe. Bloomberg reports EV sales grew by 38 percent in the first quarter of this year across the European Union, Norway, and Switzerland. The trend is led by the Renault Zoe, which is the market's only affordable, long-range battery-powered car.
Lancia websites go offline across Europe
Lancia's official website is now offline in key markets like France, Germany, Holland, Switzerland, and Spain. The sites all display the same message, with links to the sites of FCA's other, healthier brands. As of writing, Lancia's Italian website is still up, though the brand might be axed by the end of the year.
Limited-edition Holden Trailblazer Z/71 debuts
GM's Australia-based Holden division has introduced a limited-edition variant of the Trailblazer SUV named Z/71. Limited to just 400 examples, the Z/71 model gets model-specific graphics and 18-inch alloy wheels. The off-roader will only be sold Down Under.
This ad will make you want to buy an old Suzuki
Why settle for a boring Craigslist ad if you have video-editing skills? An Israeli man created an awesome ad for his 1996 Suzuki Vitara that shows the pocket-sized crossover sprinting through sand dunes, running alongside a cheetah, narrowly avoiding a T-rex attack, and leaving tire marks on the moon. http://bit.ly/2p95opX
Volkswagen to launch five new models this year
Volkswagen will begin building five new model this year. Production of the next-generation Polo will begin next month, though the city car still won't be sold on our shores. The T-Roc will enter production in August, while production of the Virtus (essentially a four-door Polo) and the next Touareg will start in November. Finally, the next Jetta will begin rolling off the assembly line in December. http://bit.ly/2p9hL5C