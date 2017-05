Bob Lutz resurrects civilian Humvee ... but only for China

Chinese buyers will no longer have to settle for the Dongfeng EQ2050, a locally-built Hummer H1 clone.

The iconic Humvee will soon reenter the civilian market, more than a decade after the last 'Hummer H1' rolled off the assembly line in Indiana.General Motors officially killed the Hummer brand after replacing the H1 with several pickup-based successors that shared a few exterior design cues, but the original HMMWV has not been put to rest quite yet.LeftLane spotted the new civilian-focused Humvee C-Series last month at the Shanghai auto show, indicating an apparent focus on China. A Car and Driver report now confirms that the vehicle has been commissioned by a small startup known as Humvee Export and built with help from VLF Automotive.Managed by Bob Lutz, Henrik Fisker and former Boeing executive Gilbert Villarreal, VLF is best known for the Destino, a V8-powered adaptation of the Fisker Karma, and the Force 1, essentially a rebodied Dodge Viper The HMMWV's original manufacturer, AM General, offers a kit-car Humvee C-Series sans powertrain. VLF will apparently build the kit and install GM-sourced powertrains including a choice between three 6.5-liter diesel V8s or a 6.2-liter gasoline mill.Each unit is expected to fetch more than $150,000 in China. The company does not have any plans to offer the ready-to-drive cars in the US.