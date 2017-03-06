Bugatti Chiron already half sold out; only 250 left to order

  • Updated March 6, 2017, 9:06 am
  •         by Justin King

Europe is the Chiron's strongest market, followed by North America.

Bugatti has already sold half of its Chiron production run, receiving orders for 250 units before any buyers have been invited to complete test drives.

The milestone has been reached just one year after the Chiron was unveiled at the 2016 Geneva International Motor Show. It also coincided with the first customer deliveries.

Potential buyers interested in the remaining 250 units will soon be invited to a central test-drive event.

Bugatti suggests the regional sales breakdown is similar to that of the Veyron. Most buyers are located in Europe, representing 37 percent of sales, while 30 percent hail from North America and 26 percent are located in the Middle East.

