Buick LaCrosse earns Top Safety Pick award [Video]

Next Honda Civic Type R to break cover in Geneva
Honda will introduce the next-generation Civic Type R at the Geneva Auto Show. Rumors indicate it will receive a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at over 300 horsepower. This time around, the Type R will be sold in the United States. http://bit.ly/2lqGIGD
BMW M2 Performance Edition specs leaked?
BMW is planning a limited-edition version of the M2 named Performance Edition, according to leaked documents. It gets more basic features like manually-adjustable, non-heated seats, and it receives a handful of model-specific components such as a performance exhaust system with titanium tips and a firmer suspension. There are no mechanical upgrades to report, according to Bimmerpost. http://bit.ly/2kQpYVQ
Lamborghini Huracan Performante to break cover in Geneva
Lamborghini will introduce the Huracan Performante in Geneva next month. It will make extensive use of a new material named Forged Composites that was developed in-house by the Raging Bull. http://bit.ly/2kQoqLJ
Chevrolet to close SS order book
Chevrolet will stop taking orders for the SS in the coming weeks, according to GM Authority. Rumors claimed the four-door muscle car would be sent off with a limited-edition high-performance model, but it doesn't look like Chevrolet is planning anything special. A replacement is not in the works. http://bit.ly/2kQbsNV
Virginia wants to fine left-lane hoggers
Virginia lawmakers have passed a bill that makes hogging the left lane -- also known as the passing lane -- an offense. Drivers caught using the left lane improperly will face a minimum fine of $250. The state's governor hasn't signed the bill yet, but it's expected to get his approval. http://bit.ly/2kQhNZG
1988 Cadillac Trump limo offered for sale
Only two Trump-branded limousines were made, complete with CRT televisions and paper shredders. One has surfaced in the UK, available for the equivalent of $62,500. http://bit.ly/2lnLsfP
Drivetrain shutdowns prompt Toyota Mirai recall
The glitch is said to occur under hard acceleration when the vehicle has been travelling downhill for more than one minute using cruise control, causing an over-voltage condition. http://bit.ly/2kr5W8d
Lamborghini Urus spied in the flesh
Lamborghini's Urus SUV is storming toward production. It'll feature supercar styling and a twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8. http://bit.ly/2kKOw2F