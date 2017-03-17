Most Discussed

Buick Regal getting 3.6-liter V6?

  • April 8, 2017, 4:18 am
  • Apr 8, 2017, 4:18 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The lineup will expand with a GS trim, according to a leak.

At launch, the brand-new 2018 Buick Regal Sportback (pictured) will only come with a 2.0-liter turbo four rated at 250 horsepower. No additional powertrains have been announced, but a leak suggests the Opel-built hatchback will receive a V6 a little later in its life cycle.
The Truth About Cars noticed Buick's Canadian website briefly listed a Regal Sportback variant named GS and powered by a 3.6-liter V6. Insiders spotted the leak and removed the text, but not before TTAC grabbed a screen shot.

Unfortunately, performance specifications weren't leaked. It's not too far-fetched to assume the V6 in question is General Motor's LGX engine, which makes 310 horsepower and 282 pound-feet of torque in the Buick LaCrosse, and 335 horses and 284 pound-feet of twist in the Chevrolet Camaro.

The six-cylinder spins all four wheels via an automatic transmission. On paper, the Regal Sportback GS sounds like the hottest Buick sedan in recent memory. However, we'll reserve our final judgement until it's officially unveiled.

Buick hasn't commented on the leak, so when the GS will be introduced is anyone's guess at this point. The Regal Sportback and Regal TourX are both scheduled to go on sale in the fourth quarter of this year.
