Buick to launch re-badged Chevy Volt in China

  • Updated March 27, 2017, 11:30 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

The Velite 5 will be Buick's first extended range electric vehicle.

Buick has announced plans to introduce the brand's first-ever extended range electric vehicle (EREV). Called the Velite 5, the EREV will launch in China later this year.

Buick is holding back full details on the Velite 5 until closer to the vehicle's market launch, but vehicle will essentially be a re-badged version of the Chevrolet Volt sold here. A lone teaser images shows the Velite 5 will borrow most of the Volt's styling.

Like the Volt, the Velite 5 use a 1.5L direct-injection gas motor and permanent-magnet electric motor drive unit. A lithium battery backs up the entire system. Power is sent to the front wheels via an EVT electronic controlled intelligent variable transmission.

Buick says the Velite 5 will boast an all-electric driving range of about 62 miles. When operating with the gas engine the Velite 5 will be capable of covering 466 miles.

The Velite 5 will set the stage for plug-in hybrid and pure electric Buick vehicles planned for the Chinese market in the coming years.

Now

Nissan adding third GT-R trim line

Nissan will introduce the mid-level GT-R Track Edition at the New York auto show.   http://bit.ly/2naem0s

 13m

Tesla takes aim at BMW, Mercedes-Benz compacts

After revealing the new Model 3 release candidate last week, Telsa CEO Elon Musk touched on Tesla's production ramp-up strategy for its new volume model. If the EV automaker can hold to its forecasts, it will produce half a million units in 2018--unprecedented for a ground-up vehicle launch, says Bloomberg.   http://bloom.bg/2nF2FCU

 4h

China to get a Buick plug-in

GM will soon introduce a re-badged version of its Chevrolet Volt in China known as the Buick Velite 5.   http://bit.ly/2nnwIfW

 5h

Slowing auto sales could be bad news for lenders

Moody's Investors Service has released a report indicating that the recent "plateauing" of the auto industry could pose a risk for lenders whose clients are stretching to close sales. As lenders fight over a diminishing pool of highly qualified buyers, riskier loan terms (what the report refers to as "accommodative financing") will likely be offered to keep business flowing.   http://reut.rs/2nnioUF

 7h

Lamborghini Urus won't set 'Ring record

Lamborghini won't try to set a new Nurburgring record with the upcoming Urus SUV. It will nonetheless be one of the fastest off-roaders on the market, and it will be capable of holding its own off the beaten path.    http://bit.ly/2nEqtGW

 8h

Reborn Lagonda to take on Rolls-Royce

Aston Martin is serious about taking on Rolls-Royce with its recently revived Lagonda sub-brand. The company is set to introduce a sedan and a SUV around the turn of the decade.    http://bit.ly/2nEhky2

 9h

BMW previews M4 GT4

BMW has published a teaser image to give us an early look at the M4 GT4. Developed exclusively for the track, the race car will arrive this summer with a turbocharged straight-six engine.   

 10h

Audi Sport rules out drift mode

Audi won't develop a drift mode to keep up with rivals Ford and AMG. "I don't like them. I do not see the reason for them," said the company's R&D boss.   http://bit.ly/2nmAo1L

 10h

Mercedes CLS going six-cylinder-only?

The next Mercedes-Benz CLS might not offer a V8 engine. The range-topping model will allegedly be axed to make space for the production version of the GT concept.    http://bit.ly/2nE42l9

 11h

Piech sells stake in Porsche Holding SE

Ferdinand Piech is selling his 15-percent stake in the company that controls Volkswagen Group. The sale -- which is expected to bring in several billion dollars -- is the final move in a family dispute that has lasted for years.    http://bit.ly/2nE7HPJ

 12h