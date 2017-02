Cadillac condemns "alt-right" casting call

Cadillac never sought alt-right actors for TV spot.

Cadillac rushed to social media to condemn a casting call for "Real Alt Right people" to appear in a commercial project titled "Cadillac - REAL PEOPLE.""Cadillac did not authorize or approve a casting notice for an 'alt-right (neo-nazi)' role in a commercial," the company said in a post on Facebook."We unequivocally condemn the notice and are seeking immediate answers from our creative agency, production company and any casting companies involved," it continued.The casting call made the rounds on social media over the weekend, drawing the ire of many users who blasted Cadillac for what they saw as a thinly-veiled effort to recruit white supremacists to represent its brand. According to The Washington Post, the call (posted in its entirety here by Reuters) was posted by The Cast Station--a legitimate recruiting agency for TV commercial talent.It described the proposed commercial as a "beautifully artistic spot that is captureing [sic] all walks of life of America.""This is not meant to be offensive in any way," it went on. The agency says the employee who drafted the call was terminated, and that Cadillac "[...] did not authorize or approve [...]" the casting call, which has since been pulled.