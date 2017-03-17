Cadillac CT6 to get Super Cruise hands-free driving this fall

  • April 10, 2017, 1:05 pm
  • Apr 10, 2017, 1:05 pm
  •         by Justin King

Drivers won't be able to completely kick back, as a dedicated sensor monitors head position, though they will be able to take their hands off the wheel.

Cadillac has outlined its advanced semi-autonomous system that will soon make its production debut in the CT6.

The company claims its 'Super Cruise' technology is unique in implementing a driver attention system and LiDAR-based mapping data. It builds upon the assistance features already available in the CT6, adding lane-centering to control speed and steering during highway driving.

Unlike most current lane-holding systems that monitor forces on steering input to determine that a driver is holding the wheel, Cadillac integrated a camera on the steering column to continuously track the driver's head position and movement. If the driver turns their gaze away from the road, they will be prompted to pay attention.

Super Cruise also diverges from other similar systems -- including Tesla Autopilot -- in its reaction to an inattentive driver. Rather than automatically disabling the autonomous functionality, Cadillac's system brings the car to a controlled stop and hails OnStar to contact first responders, if necessary. The company has not divulged full details, though such an approach presumably brings the car to a stop on the median.

RELATED CARS
2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe
2017 Cadillac ATS
2017 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
2017 Cadillac ATS-V
2017 Cadillac CT6
2017 Cadillac XTS
2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV
2017 Cadillac Escalade
2016 Cadillac SRX
2016 Cadillac CTS-V

GM claims Super Cruise is the first assisted driving technology to use LiDAR map data in addition to onboard cameras, GPS and other sensors. The company claims the LiDAR database enables more control over when and where the autonomous system will engage -- only on divided limited-access highways -- along with improved performance through curves and over hills. Further improving accuracy, the CT6's GPS sensors are said to be eight times more precise than traditional GPS.

Buyers will get the first chance to try out the system this fall via the 2018 CT6 Prestige.

+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Ford unveils first pursuit-rated hybrid cop car

Ford has introduced the industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car. It delivers 38 mpg in mixed driving, and it can drive on electricity alone at up to 60 mph. Ford estimates its hybrid patrol car can save customers $3,900 annually.    

 25m

Bollinger shows electric SUV chassis

NY-based startup Bollinger Motors has released the first picture of the aluminum chassis that will underpin its electric off-roader. The SUV will boast 15.5 inches of ground clearance, 10 inches of wheel travel, and dual-motor all-wheel drive. A full reveal is scheduled for this summer.    

 1h

Jeep K8 to spawn Chrysler crossover?

The production version of the Jeep K8 concept scheduled to debut at the Shanghai Auto Show won't be sold in the United States. However, website Allpar reports a Chrysler-badged variant of it will be built alongside the Cherokee in Illinois.    http://bit.ly/2nwYgTo

 2h

Ram 1500 Sublime Sport edition to debut in New York

Ram is continuing its streak of limited-edition models at the New York Auto Show. The company will travel to the event to introduce the 1500 Sublime Sport edition, which gets an eye-catching paint job, black emblems, 22-inch alloy wheels, and green accents in the cabin.   

 3h

Tesla overtakes GM to become most valuable U.S. auto brand

While it was somewhat widely reported last week that Tesla had overtaken General Motors to become the most valuable U.S. automaker, the deed was not actually done until Monday, when Tesla's market capitalization eclipsed the $51 billion mark in mid-day trading, The Wall Street Journal reports.    http://on.wsj.com/2ojOktA

 3h

Renault previews R.S. 2027 Vision concept

Renault will travel to the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show to introduce a concept that previews the future of Formula 1. Named R.S. 2027 Vision, the design study sheds insight into what F1 cars will look like in a decade, and the technology they'll use.   

 4h

Koenigsegg, Qoros to show electric coupe in Shanghai

Sweden's Koenigsegg has teamed up with Chinese brand Qoros to develop and build an electric coupe. Set to debut in Shanghai, the concept -- which is called Super EV -- boasts 310 miles of range, and it can hit 60 mph from a stop in less than three seconds.    

 5h

Jeep: Tesla X isn't a SUV

The Tesla Model X is faster than the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, but Jeep insists it builds the world's fastest SUV. That's because the brand considers the X a crossover, not a SUV.    http://bit.ly/2nwFGuD

 6h

Ram introduces NY-bound 1500 Rebel Blue Streak

Ram will show a variant of the 1500 Rebel named Blue Streak at the New York Auto Show. It gets black accents inside and out, and -- as its name implies -- blue paint. A two-tone black and blue paint job is offered at an extra cost.    

 7h

Aston Martin pays tribute to England's Air Force

Aston Martin has introduced a limited-edition Vanquish S named Red Arrows that's a tribute to the British Royal Airforce. Limited to 10 examples, the Red Arrows gets a custom red paint job, special graphics, and a carbon fiber roof panel. Each car comes with a build book, a luggage set, racing suits and helmets, and a matching 1/18-scale model.   

 8h