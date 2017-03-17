Cadillac CT6 to get Super Cruise hands-free driving this fall

Drivers won't be able to completely kick back, as a dedicated sensor monitors head position, though they will be able to take their hands off the wheel.

Cadillac has outlined its advanced semi-autonomous system that will soon make its production debut in the CT6.

The company claims its 'Super Cruise' technology is unique in implementing a driver attention system and LiDAR-based mapping data. It builds upon the assistance features already available in the CT6, adding lane-centering to control speed and steering during highway driving.

Unlike most current lane-holding systems that monitor forces on steering input to determine that a driver is holding the wheel, Cadillac integrated a camera on the steering column to continuously track the driver's head position and movement. If the driver turns their gaze away from the road, they will be prompted to pay attention.

Super Cruise also diverges from other similar systems -- including Tesla Autopilot -- in its reaction to an inattentive driver. Rather than automatically disabling the autonomous functionality, Cadillac's system brings the car to a controlled stop and hails OnStar to contact first responders, if necessary. The company has not divulged full details, though such an approach presumably brings the car to a stop on the median.

RELATED CARS 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe 2017 Cadillac ATS 2017 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe 2017 Cadillac ATS-V 2017 Cadillac CT6 2017 Cadillac XTS 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017 Cadillac Escalade 2016 Cadillac SRX 2016 Cadillac CTS-V

GM claims Super Cruise is the first assisted driving technology to use LiDAR map data in addition to onboard cameras, GPS and other sensors. The company claims the LiDAR database enables more control over when and where the autonomous system will engage -- only on divided limited-access highways -- along with improved performance through curves and over hills. Further improving accuracy, the CT6's GPS sensors are said to be eight times more precise than traditional GPS.

Buyers will get the first chance to try out the system this fall via the 2018 CT6 Prestige.