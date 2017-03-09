Cadillac CTS among first cars to get V2V tech

Most Discussed
Honda working on smaller sports car with NSX tech
Honda appears to be moving forward with a plan to build a smaller version of its Acura NSX sports car. http://bit.ly/2m3tbRO
AM-RB 001 to be sold as Aston Martin Valkyrie
The Old Norse term translates to "chooser of the slain," granted the power to pick who will die in battle and which fallen warriors will be brought to Valhalla. http://bit.ly/2mtXKE3
BMW previews 2018 X3
Undermining the work of spy photographers, BMW has published official spy shots of the 2018 X3. The SUV will debut in the fall, according to sources familiar with the company's plans. http://bit.ly/2mb2aiJ
PSA to announce Opel takeover on Monday
PSA Peugeot-Citroen has agreed to buy General Motors' Germany-based Opel division, according to sources familiar with the talks. The deal will be formally announced on Monday morning, a day before the Geneva Auto Show opens its doors. http://bit.ly/2mQoLzg
Nissan GT-R traces world's largest map
A Nissan GT-R has traced the world's largest country map by drifting on a dry lake bed. The map of India is nearly 10 miles long. http://bit.ly/2m2stHz
2018 Hyundai Sonata leaked
A low-resolution image has revealed the 2018 Hyundai Sonata ahead of its scheduled debut. The Sonata get a brand new look that falls in line with Hyundai's current design language, and it could receive a 250-horsepower turbo four developed for the brand's GTI-fighting hot hatch. http://bit.ly/2m28Dw8