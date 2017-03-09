Cadillac CTS among first cars to get V2V tech

  • Updated March 9, 2017, 12:10 pm
  •         by Justin King

Potential hazard warnings include slippery roads, hard braking and disabled vehicles.

Cadillac's CTS will be among the first production vehicles to debut vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication technology.

CTS sedans rolling off the assembly line now are equipped with dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) hardware, capable of sending or receiving up to 1,000 messages per second from vehicles up to nearly 1,000 feet away.

The system integrates GPS, allowing all V2V-supported vehicles to keep track of each other in the local vicinity. Each relays its speed, heading and position, along with any hazard data.

"V2V essentially enables the car to sense around corners," says Cadillac strategy director Richard Brekus. "Connecting vehicles through V2V holds tremendous potential, as this technology enables the car to acquire and analyze information outside the bounds of the driver's field of vision."

If the CTS' V2V system detects a potential threat, drivers receive alerts with specific details. Common hazard warnings are said to include hard braking, slippery road surface or disabled vehicles. Cadillac's next-generation infotainment system provides additional customization options for alerts in the instrument cluster or head-up display.

The US Department of Transportation recently outlined a proposal calling for mandatory V2V integration on all new vehicles by 2023.

"NHTSA estimates that safety applications enabled by V2V and V2I could eliminate or mitigate the severity of up to 80 percent of non-impaired crashes, including crashes at intersections or while changing lanes," the agency said at the time.

