Cadillac exec says NYC headquarters 'working very well'

  • May 9, 2017, 3:22 pm
  • May 9, 2017, 3:22 pm
  •         by Justin King

Most of the current Soho staff were hired locally, helping bring a fresh perspective as the brand continues to evolve.

Cadillac executives suggest the decision to relocate the brand's headquarters to New York City is working as designed.

After hiring Johan de Nysschen to lead the brand, General Motors in 2015 agreed to move Cadillac's home base from Detroit to the trendy Soho district in New York. The top floors at 330 Hudson now house 120 workers, most of whom were hired locally rather than transferred from Detroit, according to a Detroit News report.

The company has sought a mix of local talent, inviting automotive veterans and outsiders from aviation, fashion or other industries. The team is said to be young and well educated, with 75 percent holding a masters degree or higher.

"I can say that we were able to attract talent from the luxury automotive space as well as the luxury non-automotive space," says Cadillac marketing chief Uwe Ellinghaus.

As sales continue to show signs of trouble in the US market, De Nysschen cautions that Cadillac's deeper transformation will take more than a decade to complete. The brand is attempting to reposition itself in its home market, hopefully attracting younger buyers who are willing to spend as much on a Cadillac as they would on a Mercedes-Benz or BMW.

"The plan is on track," he told The Detroit News in an interview.

Despite seemingly lackluster delivery numbers this year (down 1.3 percent through the end of April), average sale prices have jumped by $5,000 to more than $55,000 and shipments in China have skyrocketed.

