Cadillac to launch 'Book' luxury vehicle subscription service

  • Updated January 5, 2017, 11:54 am
  •         by Justin King

Members can access a range of Cadillac vehicles for a flat monthly fee of $1,500, without making a purchase or lease commitment.

Cadillac has announced plans to offer a luxury vehicle subscription service, known as 'Book.'

The service charges a flat monthly fee, allowing members to switch between various Cadillac models without making a purchase or lease commitment.

"Book by Cadillac is an innovative new option targeted at a growing class of luxury drivers searching for access to various cars over time, dependent on their individual needs, coupled with a hassle-free white-glove exchange," says Cadillac marketing chief Uwe Ellinghaus.

At $1,500 per month, the program appears to be costlier than a typical purchase or lease. The total includes maintenance, insurance and detailing of the vehicle, and Cadillac hopes high-end customers will see a benefit in driving an Escalade to the ski slopes in the winter and swapping for a V Series sedan in the summer.

Book will initially be limited to the New York metro area before rolling out to other markets.

Image by Brian Williams.

  

