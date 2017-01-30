Cadillac wins Rolex 24 Hour At Daytona

  • Updated January 30, 2017, 8:55 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

Cadillac's new DPi-V.R prototype is a Rolex 24 champion.

Cadillac's all-new DPi-V.R prototype managed to outlast the competition to take the checkered flag at Rolex 24 Hour At Daytona on Sunday.

Not only was Sunday's win the first for Cadillac's new DPi-V.R race car, but it was also the brand's first victory in the top rung of racing. Adding a little icing to the cake, Cadillac secured a one-two finish with a second DPi-V.R prototype.

"Victory at the renowned Rolex 24 At Daytona is never easy. To do so in our debut, with a new car dominating the race, is a tribute to the efforts of our engineers, teams and drivers," Johan de Nysschen, president of Cadillac, said.

He added: "Cadillac's return to endurance racing represents a tangible expression of our new product philosophy, in which technology and superlative engineering meet to challenge conventions and end the trade-off between luxury and performance."

RELATED CARS
2016 Cadillac CT6
2016 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
2016 Cadillac ATS-V
2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe
2016 Cadillac ELR
2016 Cadillac ATS
2016 Cadillac XTS
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV
2016 Cadillac Escalade
2016 Cadillac SRX

Former NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon was one of the drivers of the race-winning No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R, making him the only NASCAR Champion to claim an overall victory at the Rolex 24.

RELATED CONTENT
Jeff Gordon to co-drive Cadillac's DPi-V.R race car
  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 16h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h