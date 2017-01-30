Cadillac wins Rolex 24 Hour At Daytona

Cadillac's new DPi-V.R prototype is a Rolex 24 champion.

Cadillac's all-new DPi-V.R prototype managed to outlast the competition to take the checkered flag at Rolex 24 Hour At Daytona on Sunday.

Not only was Sunday's win the first for Cadillac's new DPi-V.R race car, but it was also the brand's first victory in the top rung of racing. Adding a little icing to the cake, Cadillac secured a one-two finish with a second DPi-V.R prototype.

"Victory at the renowned Rolex 24 At Daytona is never easy. To do so in our debut, with a new car dominating the race, is a tribute to the efforts of our engineers, teams and drivers," Johan de Nysschen, president of Cadillac, said.

He added: "Cadillac's return to endurance racing represents a tangible expression of our new product philosophy, in which technology and superlative engineering meet to challenge conventions and end the trade-off between luxury and performance."

Former NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon was one of the drivers of the race-winning No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R, making him the only NASCAR Champion to claim an overall victory at the Rolex 24.