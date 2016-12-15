Uber driver suspended after self-driving prototype runs red light [Video]

  • Updated December 15, 2016, 11:54 am
  •         by Justin King

A dashcam video shows one of the cars running a red light in San Francisco.

Uber's autonomous pilot project appears to be off to a rocky start in San Francisco as state regulators demand permits and one of the modified Volvo XC90 crossovers is caught on video running a red light.


Companies are required to register with the state Department of Motor Vehicles to test autonomous technology. Regulations also require regular reports detailing any accidents and incidents where human drivers choose to intervene and halt autonomous operation.

"We didn't get a permit in California because we don't believe we need one," a spokesperson said in a statement.

A Wired report cites the regulations that define an autonomous vehicle as "equipped with technology that has the capability of operating or driving the vehicle without the active physical control or monitoring of a natural person." The company claims its prototype equipment is not capable of operating without a human driver behind the wheel, so it did not bother to seek a permit just yet.

The California DMV apparently disagrees, reportedly sending a letter to Uber threatening to take legal action and seek an injunction if the company does not file for a permit.

The negative press ratcheted up another notch after a taxi dashcam caught one of Uber's autonomous crossovers illegally running a red light, crossing the intersection several seconds after the light changed from yellow.

Speaking to The Huffington Post, Uber blamed the incident on "human error," though the statement does not clarify if a human driver was controlling the vehicle at the time or simply failed to intervene when the autonomous system made a mistake.

"The driver involved has been suspended while we continue to investigate," the company said.

The pilot project had been operating in Pittsburgh for several months before moving to San Francisco.



  

