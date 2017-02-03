Callaway unveils production AeroWagen Corvette

The Callaway AeroWagen Corvette is finally a reality.

Callaway Cars has unveiled the production version of its AeroWagen hatch for the C7 Chevrolet Corvette.

Callaway originally previewed its C7 AeroWagen shooting brake in April of 2016 with promises of an on sale date by the end of the year. That obviously didn't happen, but the company didn't miss its mark by much. For those so inclined, the AeroWagen conversion is now available for order.

Crafted from carbon fiber and tempered safety glass, the AeroWagen hatch attaches to the C7 Corvette using factory seals, hinges and mechanisms, meaning owners will have the option of going back to their stock hatch if they so desire. Callaway hasn't announced just how much room the AeroWagen adds to the Corvette's trunk, but the company says the improvement is "significant."

Significant is also a good way to describe the price of the AeroWagen conversion, which is available through Callaway or any of its authorized retailers. An unpainted version of the AeroWagen hatch will run $14,990, with a color-matched version increasing that figure by another $2,980. Callaway also offers an AeroSpoiler for the AeroWagen that carries a retail price of $1,995. All in you could be looking at a bill of $19,965.

The Callaway AeroWagen package will be shown to the public for the first time in April at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Photos courtesy of Pete Callaway.