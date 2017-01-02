Carlos Ghosn to step down as Nissan CEO

  • Updated February 23, 2017, 5:39 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Ghosn will remain CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

Carlos Ghosn has announced he will give up the top spot at Nissan on April 1st. Hiroto Saikawa will become the automaker's new chief executive officer (CEO) when Ghosn steps down.

In a statement, Ghosn explained he has chosen to resign from his position at Nissan in order to focus on expanding the Renault-Nissan Alliance, which now includes Mitsubishi. He wants to ensure Mitsubishi is seamlessly integrated into the alliance, and that all three companies continue to benefit from economies of scale without overlapping or wasting resources.

"Having recently taken on new responsibilities at Mitsubishi Motors, and taking into consideration the upcoming Nissan general shareholders meeting, I have decided that the time is right for Hiroto Saikawa to succeed me as Nissan's CEO," the executive explained in a statement.

Ghosn will continue to supervise what happens at Nissan because he will remain the brand's Chairman. He will also remain CEO and Chairman of the Alliance, and he will continue to serve as the CEO of Renault.

RELATED CARS
2017 Nissan Armada
2017 Nissan Titan
2016 Nissan Altima Sedan
2016 Nissan Juke
2016 Nissan Leaf
2016 Nissan Quest
2016 Nissan NV
2016 Nissan NV Passenger
2015 Nissan Versa Note
2016 Nissan NV200

The statement stresses the change in management was carefully planned; Ghosn wasn't ousted. Hand-picked by Ghosn, Saikawa is an auto industry veteran who has been with Nissan since 1977, and who joined the company's team of senior managers in 1999.

"I would like to thank Mr. Ghosn and the Nissan board for entrusting me with this new responsibility," said Saikawa.

RELATED CONTENT
Israel becomes EV frontrunner as battery prices fall
Renault Chief Operating Officer steps down [Update]
Nissan-Renault to upgrade alliance
Nissan CEO Ghosn to resign by 2017

Now

Volkswagen Arteon teased again

Volkswagen has released a new teaser image that previews the Arteon, a four-door coupe designed to replace the CC. Inspired by the Sport Coupe GTE concept, the Arteon will debut next month at the Detroit Auto Show.   

 42m

Carlos Ghosn to resign as Nissan CEO

Carlos Ghosn will step down as CEO of Nissan on April 1. He will be replaced by Hiroto Saikawa, an auto industry veteran who has worked for Nissan since 1977. Ghosn is stepping down to focus on expanding the Renault-Nissan Alliance. He remains the Alliance's CEO, the CEO of Renault, and the Chairman of Nissan.    http://bit.ly/2mfvXob

 1h

New Renault EV coming to Geneva

Renault will lift the veil off of a new electric vehicle during the Geneva Auto Show. Details are few and far between, but the automaker promises the car will be a big surprise.    

 1h

Audi releases S4 specs, pricing

The new Audi S4 is powered by a 3.0-liter TFSI V6 engine rated at 345 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 4.4 seconds, a figure that makes it half a second quicker than the outgoing model. The model is on sale now, and pricing starts at $51,875.   

 2h

New E-Class Cabriolet to debut in Geneva

Mercedes-Benz will introduce the next-generation E-Class Cabriolet at the Geneva Auto Show. The company has also confirmed a new AMG-badged concept will break cover at the show.    

 4h

McLaren video shows new Super Series drifting on the track

The next-generation model promises to improve track performance without sacrificing McLaren's legendary daily drivability.   http://bit.ly/2kZPFCS

 20h

Skoda previews updated Rapid

Volkswagen-owned Skoda has introduced the updated Rapid. The model receives minor visual tweaks such as revised headlights, and it's available with new engines that pollute less and use less fuel.   

 1d

Cadillac to roll out new infotainment system

The 2017 Cadillac CTS will usher in the next evolution of the brand's CUE infotainment system. The next-gen software is more intuitive to use and much faster, according to Cadillac officials.    

 1d

Mercedes-Benz planning new factory in Russia

Mercedes-Benz will build a new factory in Russia. Situated in the Moscow region, the plant will churn out SUVs and the E-Class when production starts in 2019. The new factory represents an investment of 250 million euros, and it will create about 1,000 new jobs.    

 1d

Range Rover plug-in hybrid coming next year?

Land Rover will introduce a gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid version of the Range Rover next year, according to a new report. The model will look slightly different than the standard, non-hybrid variant, and it will be capable of driving on electricity alone for about 25 miles.   http://bit.ly/2kYvrt5

 1d