Cartels use Ford Fusion to ship marijuana from Mexico via train

Around 1,100 pounds of weed has been found packed into trunks of brand-new Fusions en route to showrooms.

The Ford Fusion has reportedly become a popular vehicle for smuggling marijuana from Mexico by rail.Around 1,100 pounds of weed has been found stashed in the trunks of nearly two dozen brand-new Fusion sedans loaded onto railcars for the journey from Ford's Hermosillo, Mexico factory to showrooms in the US, according to Minnesota's Alpha News A Burlington Northern Santa Fe contractor discovered 80 pounds of pot in the spare tire wells of two Fusions at a holding lot in St Paul. Interestingly, the pair of cars was part of a shipment of 15 and the others had already been delivered to showrooms.One was purchased by an 86-year-old salesman at Rochester Ford. Following a police inquiry, he brought the car back in and officers found two D-shape packages in the spare tire well. Smugglers apparently masked the smell with coffee grounds and fabric softener."While still in Mexico, someone had altered the new vehicles, placing loads of marijuana where the spare tire is supposed to be," officers wrote. "When the train came into the United States, someone was supposed to find the train and recover the marijuana, but that did not happen."The Alpha report suggests the findings could be the "tip of the iceberg" of a broader smuggling operation by the cartel associated with imprisoned drug lord 'El Chapo.'