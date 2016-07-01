Most Discussed

Cartels use Ford Fusion to ship marijuana from Mexico via train

  • April 26, 2017, 10:44 am
  • Apr 26, 2017, 10:44 am
  •         by Justin King

Around 1,100 pounds of weed has been found packed into trunks of brand-new Fusions en route to showrooms.

The Ford Fusion has reportedly become a popular vehicle for smuggling marijuana from Mexico by rail.
Around 1,100 pounds of weed has been found stashed in the trunks of nearly two dozen brand-new Fusion sedans loaded onto railcars for the journey from Ford's Hermosillo, Mexico factory to showrooms in the US, according to Minnesota's Alpha News.

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe contractor discovered 80 pounds of pot in the spare tire wells of two Fusions at a holding lot in St Paul. Interestingly, the pair of cars was part of a shipment of 15 and the others had already been delivered to showrooms.

One was purchased by an 86-year-old salesman at Rochester Ford. Following a police inquiry, he brought the car back in and officers found two D-shape packages in the spare tire well. Smugglers apparently masked the smell with coffee grounds and fabric softener.

"While still in Mexico, someone had altered the new vehicles, placing loads of marijuana where the spare tire is supposed to be," officers wrote. "When the train came into the United States, someone was supposed to find the train and recover the marijuana, but that did not happen."

The Alpha report suggests the findings could be the "tip of the iceberg" of a broader smuggling operation by the cartel associated with imprisoned drug lord 'El Chapo.'
Now

Automotive News: Dodge Demon should be banned

Industry trade journal Automotive News believes the Dodge Challenger Demon should be banned from public roads. The publication doesn't make specific arguments to back up its point.   http://bit.ly/2p3j9F4

 3h

Hawaii, North Dakota getting first Supercharger stations

Hawaii and North Dakota will both inaugurate their first Supercharger stations before the end of the year. Tesla is committed to doubling the number of stations before the end of the year.   

 4h

Koenigsegg goes on hiring spree

Swedish supercar manufacturer Koenigsegg is hiring approximately 35 employees. The company wants to increase its production capacity while reducing delivery times by up to a year and a half.   http://bit.ly/2p3vXva

 5h

2018 Honda Odyssey now in production

Honda's Alabama plant has begun production of the 2018 Odyssey.   http://bit.ly/2piboJI

 6h

Dale Earnhardt, Jr. to retire

Dale Earnhardt, Jr. has announced he will retire from NASCAR at the end of the 2017 season. The decision comes after 18 seasons and over 600 races.   http://bit.ly/2phraEX

 6h

BMW recalls M760i

BMW is recalling 97 examples of the M760i. These high-end, V12-powered machines are equipped with an incorrectly manufactured engine oil cooler lines that can cause a leak.   

 7h

Google buys land in Nevada

Google has paid $38.7 million for a large plot of land located right next to Tesla's Gigafactory in Reno, Nevada. Insiders suggest the purchase is related to the tech giant's self-driving car program.   http://bit.ly/2phppHW

 8h

BMW introduces M550d xDrive in Europe

BMW has announced a new variant of the 5 Series named M550d xDrive. Developed for the European market, the diesel-powered hot rod gets a gets 3.0-liter straight-six that uses four turbochargers to generate 400 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque.   

 9h

MG E-Motion concept headed to production

The head-turning MG E-Motion concept will spawn a production model in 2020, the company has confirmed. The all-electric coupe will start at under $40,000 in the United Kingdom.   

 10h

Henrik Fisker to unveil EV in August

Designer and entrepreneur Henrik Fisker will introduce an electric luxury car named E-Motion in August. Aimed at the Tesla S, the E-Motion sedan will offer 400 miles of range.   

 11h