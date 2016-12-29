Caterham seeking partner to build mainstream coupe

  • Updated December 29, 2016, 1:55 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The British company wants to sell a more modern model alongside the iconic Seven.

England-based Caterham is still looking for a way to expand its lineup with a more mainstream model.


The British firm teamed up with Paris-based Renault to develop a mid-engined, rear-wheel drive chassis for a new sports car. Renault's Alpine A120 will debut in the coming months, but the Caterham variant was canned when the partnership was dissolved.

Company boss Graham MacDonald told British magazine Autocar that Caterham wants to develop a full-bodied, closed-top sports car to sell alongside the Seven. Pricing and size haven't been defined yet, though MacDonald explained he would prefer a model that adopts a front-engined, rear-wheel drive layout. The C120 would have been mid-engined had it been built, but that was a concession the brand was forced to make in order to work with Renault.

Caterham is a small automaker, so it needs to join forces with a bigger company in order to split the costs of developing an entirely new model. Macdonald said the company is open to working with anyone, even Renault, but he didn't reveal whether the company is already in talks with a potential partner.

It sounds like Caterham's full-bodied sports car could take a number of different paths to production. However, none of them involve using the Seven's chassis.

"What we're unlikely to do is just stick a roof and doors on a Seven. We want a bit more ease of access and more creature comforts inside," summed up MacDonald.

Note: Caterham CT02 design study pictured.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h