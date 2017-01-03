CES: Chrysler goes after millennials with Portal concept

The Portal is the minivan of tomorrow.

Chrysler has introduced a brand-new concept car named Portal ahead of its public debut during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The company explains the show car was developed for millennials, by millennials.

The Portal previews the minivan of tomorrow. Entirely electric, it offers 250 miles of range thanks to a 100-kWh battery pack mounted below the passenger compartment. An on-board quick charger provides 150 miles of range in less than 20 minutes, eliminating range anxiety.

An array of lidar, radar, and sonar sensors allow the Portal to drive itself, though a human needs to remain in the driver's seat at all times. The concept is capable of level three autonomy, but it can be easily upgraded to level four as technology progresses.

Visually, the Portal breaks all ties with Chrysler's current design language and adopts a highly futuristic look. LED panels all around can change color and display animated messages, letting users customize their car's style. A clear roof panel and sliding doors that create a five-foot wide opening help make the cabin feel spacious.

The concept is 20 inches shorter than the Pacifica, but it offers space for six passengers on thin seats mounted on rails. They can be easily moved around or removed when additional cargo space is required. The infotainment system -- which has a millennial-approved function called selfie -- is displayed on a large screen mounted low on the center console, while a second screen that stretches nearly the entire width of the dashboard replaces the instrument cluster. Engineers have integrated no less than 10 docking stations in the cabin.

Facial recognition technology detects who is sitting behind the wheel and automatically adjusts key settings such as the position of the seat, the audio system's volume, and the preferred navigation destinations. Motorists can also choose between personal and family settings.

The Chrysler Portal is merely a concept, and it's not expected to receive the green light for production any time soon. However, it signals that Chrysler and its sister companies are ready to follow rivals into the electric, autonomous, and connected car segments.