Faraday Future unveils FF91 with 1,050hp, 378-mile range

FF91 production is scheduled to kick off in 2018.

California-based, Chinese-funded startup Faraday Future has traveled to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, to introduce its very first production car.Named FF91, the close-to-production prototype takes the form of an aerodynamic crossover with a cutting-edge design characterized by smooth, simple lines and LED light bars on both ends. A lidar sensor located right below the windshield and two additional sensors neatly integrated into the roof hint at the FF91's autonomous capabilities.The FF91 rides on Faraday's modular Variable Platform Architecture (VPA) technology. The prototype displayed at the CES show is equipped with a multi-motor drivetrain that generates no less than 1,050 horsepower. That's enough to send the crossover from zero to 60 mph in 2.39 seconds, a figure that makes it one of the fastest cars on the planet.Electricity is provided by a 130-kWh lithium-ion battery pack located under the passenger compartment. It gives the FF91 a total driving range of 378 miles in ideal conditions. An on-board quick charger replenishes the battery pack in less than an hour. The pack was developed jointly by Faraday Future and LG Chem, and it's billed as the world's densest automotive battery.The FF91 is a high-end luxury car, so the cabin was developed around the rear passengers. The NASA-inspired rear seats offer industry-leading reclining angles, and the occupants can tap the windows to automatically dim them when additional privacy is required. The infotainment system was developed jointly with China's LeEco.Faraday Future's first car is brimming with futuristic features like a camera built into the B-pillar on the driver's side. The camera uses facial recognition technology to unlock the car and open the door when the user approaches the door, eliminating the need for a key. It also offers best-in-class high-speed internet, even when it's traveling at freeway speeds.Buyers who want to be among the first to take delivery of the FF91 can visit Faraday Future's website and place a refundable $5,000 deposit. In March, the first 300 reservation holders will be given the chance to upgrade to a launch model named Alliance Edition.Pricing information hasn't been revealed yet. However, an earlier report claims the model will retail between $150,000 and $200,000 when production begins in 2018. Of course, whether or not Faraday Future can keep its promises largely depends on its financial situation