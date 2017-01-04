Faraday Future unveils FF91 with 1,050hp, 378-mile range

  • Updated January 4, 2017, 1:25 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

FF91 production is scheduled to kick off in 2018.

California-based, Chinese-funded startup Faraday Future has traveled to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, to introduce its very first production car.


Named FF91, the close-to-production prototype takes the form of an aerodynamic crossover with a cutting-edge design characterized by smooth, simple lines and LED light bars on both ends. A lidar sensor located right below the windshield and two additional sensors neatly integrated into the roof hint at the FF91's autonomous capabilities.

The FF91 rides on Faraday's modular Variable Platform Architecture (VPA) technology. The prototype displayed at the CES show is equipped with a multi-motor drivetrain that generates no less than 1,050 horsepower. That's enough to send the crossover from zero to 60 mph in 2.39 seconds, a figure that makes it one of the fastest cars on the planet.

Electricity is provided by a 130-kWh lithium-ion battery pack located under the passenger compartment. It gives the FF91 a total driving range of 378 miles in ideal conditions. An on-board quick charger replenishes the battery pack in less than an hour. The pack was developed jointly by Faraday Future and LG Chem, and it's billed as the world's densest automotive battery.

The FF91 is a high-end luxury car, so the cabin was developed around the rear passengers. The NASA-inspired rear seats offer industry-leading reclining angles, and the occupants can tap the windows to automatically dim them when additional privacy is required. The infotainment system was developed jointly with China's LeEco.

Faraday Future's first car is brimming with futuristic features like a camera built into the B-pillar on the driver's side. The camera uses facial recognition technology to unlock the car and open the door when the user approaches the door, eliminating the need for a key. It also offers best-in-class high-speed internet, even when it's traveling at freeway speeds.



Buyers who want to be among the first to take delivery of the FF91 can visit Faraday Future's website and place a refundable $5,000 deposit. In March, the first 300 reservation holders will be given the chance to upgrade to a launch model named Alliance Edition.

Pricing information hasn't been revealed yet. However, an earlier report claims the model will retail between $150,000 and $200,000 when production begins in 2018. Of course, whether or not Faraday Future can keep its promises largely depends on its financial situation.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h