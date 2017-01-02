CES: FCA, Google preview Android-powered UConnect system

Google is helping Fiat-Chrysler develop its next-generation Uconnect system.

Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Google have jointly developed an Android-powered version of the popular Uconnect infotainment system. Presented as a concept, the software will make its debut during this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The latest evolution of Uconnect is powered by 7.0 Nougat, which is the newest version of Android. FCA points out using 7.0 Nougat as the foundation of an in-car infotainment system makes a lot of sense because it already includes core features such as a radio and comfort controls.

Because it runs Android, the concept system can seamlessly integrate smartphone applications like Google Maps, Google Assistant, Pandora, Spotify, and Pocket Casts. Users can customize the interface just like they can move applications around on their smartphone, though photos of the concept haven't been published yet.

The concept is a sign of things to come, according to FCA. The company has announced it's expanding its partnership with Google to design the next generation of its Uconnect system that will equip millions of cars all around the world.

Google's pod-like car might never reach mass production, but it's eager to work with other automakers in order to expand its presence in the auto industry.

"Google is committed to building Android as a turn-key automotive platform that integrates deeply with the vehicle in a safe and seamless way," explained Patrick Brady, Google's Director of Android Engineering, in a statement.

Stay tuned, we'll update this article with official pictures of FCA and Google's new concept as soon as they're available.

