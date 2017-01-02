CES: FCA, Google preview Android-powered UConnect system

  • Updated January 2, 2017, 7:00 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Google is helping Fiat-Chrysler develop its next-generation Uconnect system.

Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Google have jointly developed an Android-powered version of the popular Uconnect infotainment system. Presented as a concept, the software will make its debut during this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The latest evolution of Uconnect is powered by 7.0 Nougat, which is the newest version of Android. FCA points out using 7.0 Nougat as the foundation of an in-car infotainment system makes a lot of sense because it already includes core features such as a radio and comfort controls.

Because it runs Android, the concept system can seamlessly integrate smartphone applications like Google Maps, Google Assistant, Pandora, Spotify, and Pocket Casts. Users can customize the interface just like they can move applications around on their smartphone, though photos of the concept haven't been published yet.

The concept is a sign of things to come, according to FCA. The company has announced it's expanding its partnership with Google to design the next generation of its Uconnect system that will equip millions of cars all around the world.

Google's pod-like car might never reach mass production, but it's eager to work with other automakers in order to expand its presence in the auto industry.

RELATED CARS
2017 Fiat 500c
2017 Fiat 500 Abarth
2017 Fiat 500c Abarth
2017 Fiat 500
2017 Fiat 500e
2017 Fiat 500L
2017 Fiat 500X
2017 Fiat 124 Spider


"Google is committed to building Android as a turn-key automotive platform that integrates deeply with the vehicle in a safe and seamless way," explained Patrick Brady, Google's Director of Android Engineering, in a statement.

Stay tuned, we'll update this article with official pictures of FCA and Google's new concept as soon as they're available.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h