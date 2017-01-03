CES: Hyundai's Blue Link gets Google Assistant integration

  • Updated January 3, 2017, 10:19 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

Hyundai is expanding the connected car at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show.

Hyundai is adding Google Assistant functionality to its Blue Link telematics system. Hyundai will first demonstrate the compatibility between the two systems at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Hyundai's Google Assistant functionality is available via the Google Home voice-activated speaker. Once linked with Hyundai's Blue Link, owners can use the Google Assistant to send commands to their vehicle, such as "Ok Google, Tell Blue Link to start my Santa Fe and set the temperature to 72 degrees", "Ok Google, Tell Blue Link to send the address of the Mandarin Oriental, in Las Vegas to my Sonata", and "Ok Google, ask Blue Link to lock my car."

"Our customers are finding smart home integrations like the one we are showcasing with Google Home to be very useful and convenient," said Manish Mehrotra, director, digital business planning and connected operations, Hyundai Motor America. "We will continue to add layers of convenience to the Blue Link connected car system and our cars, making features like remote EV charge management, remote locking, temperature and remote start easier than ever while sitting on the couch and saying 'Ok Google'."

When using commands like, "Ok Google, tell Blue Link to send the address to my Santa Fe," no security code is required. However, tasks like starting a vehicle require a Blue Link code that can be given verbally to Google Home.

Hyundai is planning to add more features before officially rolling out Blue Link's Google Home compatibility to the general public. Hyundai has not announced a specific date for when the functionality will be available.

  

