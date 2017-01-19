Dodge Challenger "Demon" spied, will shed 200lbs vs. Hellcat [Video]

A new teaser reveals that the Demon will be lighter than the Hellcat.

It's a big news day for the new Dodge Challenger SRT "Demon," the automaker's upcoming Hellcat-beater set to be revealed at the New York International Auto Show in April.

For starters, Dodge released yet another teaser video titled, "Reduction." As that title suggests, it's centered around the modifications that will contribute to Dodge's new super-coupe being 200lbs lighter than the Challenger SRT Hellcat.

But for those who have had enough of teasers, instagram user @illegal_machine shared some photos of what may be the Demon in the flesh. Peeking out from the front of the blanket is a much wider hood-mounted scoop, which looks to match up nicely with the silhouette of the Demon in the above video.

This is going to be fun! #Demon photo by @dtownmuscle A photo posted by Ill Mac (@illegal_machine) on Jan 17, 2017 at 6:37am PST

It also appears to be sporting some tiny front wheels wrapped in suspiciously tall rubber--yet another nod to the teaser, which hints at the wheels being noteworthy contributors to the Demon's lighter weight.

Lordy. @sinister_z07 just posted this. Could it be? #Demon A photo posted by Ill Mac (@illegal_machine) on Jan 16, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

We expect more teasers from Dodge in the coming weeks.

Original photos by Instagram users @dtownmuscle and @sinister_z07. H/T to Brian Williams.