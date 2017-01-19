Dodge Challenger "Demon" spied, will shed 200lbs vs. Hellcat [Video]

  • Updated January 19, 2017, 9:50 am
  •         by Byron Hurd

A new teaser reveals that the Demon will be lighter than the Hellcat.

It's a big news day for the new Dodge Challenger SRT "Demon," the automaker's upcoming Hellcat-beater set to be revealed at the New York International Auto Show in April.

For starters, Dodge released yet another teaser video titled, "Reduction." As that title suggests, it's centered around the modifications that will contribute to Dodge's new super-coupe being 200lbs lighter than the Challenger SRT Hellcat.

But for those who have had enough of teasers, instagram user @illegal_machine shared some photos of what may be the Demon in the flesh. Peeking out from the front of the blanket is a much wider hood-mounted scoop, which looks to match up nicely with the silhouette of the Demon in the above video.

This is going to be fun! #Demon photo by @dtownmuscle

A photo posted by Ill Mac (@illegal_machine) on


It also appears to be sporting some tiny front wheels wrapped in suspiciously tall rubber--yet another nod to the teaser, which hints at the wheels being noteworthy contributors to the Demon's lighter weight.

Get More Car Info

Lordy. @sinister_z07 just posted this. Could it be? #Demon

A photo posted by Ill Mac (@illegal_machine) on


We expect more teasers from Dodge in the coming weeks.

Original photos by Instagram users @dtownmuscle and @sinister_z07. H/T to Brian Williams.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h