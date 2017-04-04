Changes coming to Mercedes' convertible lineup

The SLC is not long for this world, according to a recent report.

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to make major changes to its lineup of convertible models, according to a recent report.

It's no secret that the convertible segment is declining all around the globe. That's bad news for Mercedes because the brand currently offers no less than six roadsters, many of which overlap in terms of price, size, performance, or all three.

The entry-level SLC (pictured) is the first casualty of the brand's new product plan, according to Automobile Magazine. Known as the SLK until last year, the two-seater will not get a successor.

Mercedes will slash costs by building the next generation of the SL and the model that will replace the GT on the same basic platform. And while details about the next GT are few and far between, the next SL is shaping up to be more of a revolution than a mere evolution.

Designers are tossing out the current car's retractable hard top and replacing it with a more conventional soft top. The SL will offer a 2+2 configuration, a first in the nameplate's decades-long history, and it's being developed by AMG to offer better performance and more dynamic handling. We expect Mercedes will introduce the brand-new model in 2020.

A four-seater SL will overlap with the S-Class Cabriolet, so the open-top version of Mercedes' flagship sedan will follow the SLC into the pantheon of automotive history. The coupe variant might get the axe, too, presumably because it's difficult for Mercedes to make a business case for such a low-volume model.

None of this is official at this point, so we'll need to be patient to find out what the future holds for the side of the Mercedes lineup built to appeal to the heart, not just the mind.