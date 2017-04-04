Changes coming to Mercedes' convertible lineup

Most Discussed
UK bans BMW M760i ad
The United Kingdom has banned BMW from running an ad for the M760i that emphasizes performance. The ad lists the sedan's 3.7-second zero-to-60 time, and highlights the twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 engine. http://bit.ly/2p6AQn9
Range Rover getting Velar's infotainment system
The state-of-the-art infotainment system introduced recently on the Land Rover Range Rover Velar will soon make its way to the regular Range Rover, according to British media outlets. The tech infusion will be part of a broader update that will bring Land Rover's flagship up-to-date with its rivals. http://bit.ly/2pkyZcR
Plug-in Volvo XC60 confirmed
Volvo's second-generation XC60 will receive a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, the company has confirmed. The T8 drivetrain already offered on the 90-series cars will be the XC60's range-topping drivetrain, Autoblog has learned. http://bit.ly/2p6b56C
Gran Coupe outsells all other BMW 4 Series
The best-selling member of the BMW 4 Series family is the Gran Coupe, according to Motor1. The four-door model represents 54 percent of all 4 Series sold worldwide. The remaining 46 percent is split up between the coupe and the convertible variants. http://bit.ly/2p6ncQV
FCA looking for new autonomous tech partners
FCA appears to be on the hunt for additional suppliers for autonomous vehicle tech. FCA already partners with Google's Waymo, but additional suppliers may be invited into the fold, Reuters reports. http://reut.rs/2pjlRou
Michigan next in line for 75-mile-per-hour speed limits
1,500 miles of Michigan highways will see their speed limits bumped by as much as 10 miles per hour, the Detroit Free Press reports. Some stretches will see their limits raised to 75. The plan calls for 600 miles of road to be re-signed for 75 MPH and an additional 900 miles bumping up to 65. The transition will take place this year and there's likely more to come; additional highways are currently under review by state officials. http://on.freep.com/2pjd99x
Automotive News: Dodge Demon should be banned
Industry trade journal Automotive News believes the Dodge Challenger Demon should be banned from public roads. The publication doesn't make specific arguments to back up its point. http://bit.ly/2p3j9F4
Koenigsegg goes on hiring spree
Swedish supercar manufacturer Koenigsegg is hiring approximately 35 employees. The company wants to increase its production capacity while reducing delivery times by up to a year and a half. http://bit.ly/2p3vXva