Cheaper Honda Civic Type R coming next year?

  • April 23, 2017, 2:49 am
  • Apr 23, 2017, 2:49 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The lineup will allegedly include a base model in 2018.

Enthusiasts who are lusting after the brand-new Honda Civic Type R (pictured) but don't want to pay the $35,000 asking price are in luck. A new report suggests a more affordable base model will join the lineup in time for the 2018 model year.
The information comes from Twitter user HondaPro Jason. We take everything we see on the social media platform with a grain of salt, but over the years Jason has proven he's one of the more reliable sources when it comes to all things Honda. He recently posted a screen shot of what looks like a dealer ordering guide that lists two variants of the 2018 Type R called base and Touring, respectively.
The Touring model is nothing new; it's the only trim level that will be offered when the Type R goes on sale later this year. However, the base model will provide enthusiasts on a budget with a way to get into a Type R.
The base Type R will presumably come with fewer standard features, but it will use the same engine as its more expensive counterpart. The unit in question is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that sends a solid 306 horsepower to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.
The long-awaited 2017 Honda Civic Type R will cost about $35,000 when it goes on sale later this year. The base model could cost closer to $30,000 when it arrives next year.
Photos by Ronan Glon.
