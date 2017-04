Cheaper Honda Civic Type R coming next year?

The lineup will allegedly include a base model in 2018.

Enthusiasts who are lusting after the brand-new Honda Civic Type R (pictured) but don't want to pay the $35,000 asking price are in luck. A new report suggests a more affordable base model will join the lineup in time for the 2018 model year.The information comes from Twitter user HondaPro Jason . We take everything we see on the social media platform with a grain of salt, but over the years Jason has proven he's one of the more reliable sources when it comes to all things Honda. He recently posted a screen shot of what looks like a dealer ordering guide that lists two variants of the 2018 Type R called base and Touring, respectively.The Touring model is nothing new; it's the only trim level that will be offered when the Type R goes on sale later this year. However, the base model will provide enthusiasts on a budget with a way to get into a Type R.The base Type R will presumably come with fewer standard features, but it will use the same engine as its more expensive counterpart. The unit in question is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that sends a solid 306 horsepower to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.The long-awaited 2017 Honda Civic Type R will cost about $35,000 when it goes on sale later this year. The base model could cost closer to $30,000 when it arrives next year.